Poverty-stricken man ends life after poisoning three kids, wife in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: A poverty-stricken man allegedly poisoned his three children and wife and later committed suicide by hanging himself, the police said on Saturday.

The police officials informed that the tragedy incident took place in in Koya village of Nangarparkar, a suburb of Tharparkar wherein the ill-fated man poisoned his family and then committed suicide. The police recovered the bodies from the house and shifted to hospital for medic-legal formalities.

According to police, the man allegedly poisoned his three innocent children and wife and finally committed suicide by hanging himself.

The deceased include a couple, their daughter and two sons, police said.

According to the initial investigation, the head of the house, Shankar, first poisoned his wife and children and then committed suicide by hanging himself, SHO Nagarparkar said.

On receiving information of the incident, police team has been dispatched towards the spot as the village is remote, more details will be revealed when the police team returned, SHO said.

The police suspected that poverty and the inability to feed his family forced the man to take this extreme act.

The number of incidents, declared as suicide in Tharparkar this year reached 135, police said.

Couple, two kids burnt to death in Burewala cylinder blast

A man, his wife and their two children burnt to death as a fire triggered by a cylinder blast engulfed their home in Fareed Town area of Burewala on Saturday morning.

The deceased family members were identified as Ayan Abbas who was one-and-a-half-year-old, Masoom was only six months old and Danish Raza (father).

Danish and his two children died on the spot while his wife rushed to a hospital with critical wounds. She, however, succumbed to her injuries later.

Rescue 1122 team confirmed that the tragedy was the result of a cylinder blast in the house.