Dr Yasmin Rashid calls Punjab’s actions ‘shameful chapter’ in country’s history

Senior PTI leader demands accountability for ‘atrocities’ against party workers

LAHORE: Incarcerated senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday strongly condemned the actions of the Punjab government calling it a ‘shameful chapter’ in the country’s history.

During an informal conversation with media persons outside the Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore, she called into question the morality of the Punjab government and decried the alleged brutality inflicted on PTI workers and emphasized that such acts are against humanity.

Dr Rashid criticized the Punjab Chief Minister, stating, “The Chief Minister should be ashamed of saying, ‘Well done, Punjab, you did not come out. We have never seen such cruelty in the history of Pakistan.”

Addressing the court, Dr Rashid reiterated her commitment to democracy, asserting, “In our government, we allowed protests, including long marches by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto, and Maryam Nawaz. As a minister, I said that protest is a constitutional right, and we upheld that right.”

The PTI leader vowed to hold those responsible for the alleged human rights violations accountable. “The PTI will take account of the cruelty on each and every one of its workers,” she said.

Dr Rashid also announced her intention to write a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, urging the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the matter. “These lives will be accounted for,” she declared, stressing the need for justice and accountability.