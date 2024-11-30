CTD Punjab foils terror plot, nabs eleven militants

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab thwarted a major terrorist attack in Lahore, arresting eleven high-risk militants.

The suspects, armed with weapons, explosives, and detailed maps of sensitive locations, were planning to target a key government building.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the arrested individuals are linked to outlawed groups, including Fitan-ul-Khawarij. Their identities have been revealed as Zubair, Aslam, Abu Bakr, Fida Hussain, Fahad Saleem, Saifullah, Nafees, Israr, Haji Shah, and Abdullah, among others.

In November alone, CTD conducted 242 intelligence-based operations across Punjab, leading to the arrest of 34 suspected terrorists in districts such as Lahore, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Additionally, 7,536 combing operations were carried out this month, during which 637 suspects were apprehended and over 235,000 individuals were interrogated.

The department emphasized its commitment to dismantling terrorist networks and ensuring the safety of citizens.

Previously, a major intelligence-led operation in the hilly area of Mula khel in Punjab’s Mianwali resulted in the death of 10 terrorists following an exchange of heavy gunfire between security forces and terrorists, according to Punjab’s CTD on October 17.

The operation was launched after reports indicated the presence of 10 to 15 terrorists in the area. During the clash, the terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire, with some reportedly hit by their own gunfire, said a CTD spokesperson.

All CTD and Elite Force personnel remained unharmed during the operation.