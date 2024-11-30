Brad Pitt Reportedly ‘Desperate’ To Rebuild His Image After Nasty Angelina Jolie Divorce

Brad Pitt is working hard to restore his reputation after the fallout from his bitter divorce from Angelina Jolie.

The 60-year-old actor, once celebrated as one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars, has faced intense scrutiny over his strained family relationships and controversial legal battles with Jolie. Now, according to insiders, Pitt is on a mission to reshape how the world sees him.

“Brad is determined to repair his public image,” revealed a source. “He wants people to view him as a serious, stable individual. His relationship with Ines de Ramon helps reinforce that image.”

Pitt and de Ramon, a 31-year-old jewelry designer, began dating in late 2022. The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, signaling their commitment. Despite their growing bond, some insiders claim their dynamic can feel “unequal” at times. “Brad is an influential figure, and that sometimes translates into a patronizing attitude,” the source shared.

Pitt’s reported desire for stability comes amid ongoing tension with Jolie, the mother of his six children. The former couple’s split in 2016 led to a highly publicized custody battle and accusations of physical altercations during a private flight—a claim Pitt has consistently denied.

In a significant development, Jolie recently dropped her lawsuit against the FBI regarding the 2016 incident, but the allegations have left a lasting stain on Pitt’s public persona.

Adding to the challenges, Pitt has faced backlash from his own children. In a scathing Instagram post, his 20-year-old son Pax criticized Pitt’s parenting, describing him as a “terrible and despicable person” who has caused immense pain to the family.

Despite these hurdles, Pitt remains hopeful. “He’s been making efforts to rebuild his relationships with his kids,” shared a separate insider. “He believes time will heal the wounds, especially when the children are no longer influenced by Angelina’s perspective.”

For now, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor appears focused on proving he’s turned a new leaf. Whether through his romance with de Ramon or continued efforts to mend his family ties, Pitt is determined to rewrite his narrative and leave his troubled past behind.