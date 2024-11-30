Governor’s rule in KP, banning of PTI to be huge mistakes; warns Qureshi

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi has warned that ‘imposing a ban on PTI would be a significant mistake.’

Speaking to the media during his appearance at an anti-terrorism court in Lahore, Qureshi expressed concern over reports about the potential imposition of Governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), calling it tantamount to sowing division and hatred within the province.

Qureshi stressed that banning PTI would not be beneficial for the country’s political landscape.

He argued that all political parties should focus on the nation’s well-being, and ‘attempting to crush PTI would not be in the best interest of Pakistan’s politics.’

He further criticised the government for banning other political groups such as Tehreek-e-Labbaik and Pakistan Awami Tehreek, questioning the effectiveness of such measures.

Qureshi also thanked the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Maulana Fazlur Rehman for rejecting the idea of banning PTI.

He expressed his gratitude towards Mahmood Achakzai for opposing the move as well.

Opposition parties opposes Gvoernor’s rule

Earlier on Friday, Senator Aimal Wali Khan, leader of the Awami National Party (ANP), expressed solidarity with anyone working for peace, emphasizing the deep grief within the Pashtun community over the recent Kurram incidents.

He further stated that imposing Governor’s Rule in K-P would not resolve the ongoing crises in the region.

Speaking alongside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at Wali Bagh, Aimal Wali Khan invited all political parties, including the chief minister, to participate in an All-Parties Conference (APC) focused on peace.

“The situation is dire, with both my district and the chief minister’s district now surrounded by terrorists,” remarked Governor Kundi.

During their meeting, the two leaders held detailed discussions on terrorism and the recent Kurram incidents. Aimal Wali Khan also highlighted the long-standing ideological partnership between the ANP and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

In his remarks, Qureshi also requested the authorities to facilitate a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan, suggesting that such a meeting would help in addressing political issues.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Friday, signaled the possibility of banning the PTI, urging both civil and military leaders to formulate a strategy to prevent any recurrence of PTI’s recent attempt to storm Islamabad, which he claimed posed a serious threat to the nation’s hard-won peace and macroeconomic stability.

“Pakistan’s reputation has been severely damaged,” the Prime Minister stated. “This marks the third or fourth attempt by PTI to invade the federal capital in the past eight months. Such disruptive actions were unheard of before 2014. It all began with the 126-day sit-in in 2014, which severely harmed both the economy and the country’s image,” he added during a high-level meeting he chaired to discuss the law and order situation.

His remarks came just a day after the Balochistan Assembly passed a resolution calling for a ban on PTI due to its “anti-Pakistan” activities. A similar resolution was introduced in the Punjab Assembly on Friday.

They were made meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was attended by federal cabinet members, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, senior government officials, and law enforcement representatives.

Referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as “Tehreek-e-Takhreeb” (Movement of Insurgency), the Prime Minister condemned the party’s repeated attempts to disrupt the federal capital, undermining the nation’s hard-won peace, macroeconomic stability, and foreign investments.

“The economy has taken a major hit,” said the Prime Minister. “These protests cause an estimated Rs190 billion in daily losses to the economy, severely affecting exports, production, and private businesses.”

Sharif also criticized the PTI-led K-P government for neglecting progress, such as reducing inflation and attracting foreign investment, accusing them of trying to undo these achievements.

“PTI is not a political party, but a group of saboteurs and miscreants who must be held accountable,” the Prime Minister stated. “It is our duty to expose them—failure to do so will bring harsh judgment from history.”