Bob Bryar, Former My Chemical Romance Drummer, Dies at 44

Bob Bryar, the former drummer for the rock band My Chemical Romance, has been found dead at the age of 44 in his home in Tennessee, according to TMZ. Bryar was discovered on Tuesday, with officials reporting that his body was in a state of decomposition. Animal Control officers found him while they were at his home to take custody of two dogs. The cause of Bryar’s death is currently unknown, and no signs of foul play have been reported.

Bryar joined My Chemical Romance in 2004, replacing the band’s original drummer, Matt Pelissier, shortly after the release of their second album, “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.” He was a key part of the band during their rise to fame in the mid-2000s and contributed to their critically acclaimed album, “The Black Parade.” Bryar’s tenure with the band was marked by several injuries, including third-degree burns sustained during a music video shoot, and wrist issues that significantly impacted his ability to perform.

He left My Chemical Romance in 2010 following the release of their fourth album, “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.” After departing the music scene in 2014, Bryar auctioned off his My Chemical Romance memorabilia to support animal rescue groups and shifted his career towards real estate. Despite leaving the industry, he remained a beloved figure among fans of the band.

An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Bryar’s passing comes as My Chemical Romance is preparing for a series of stadium shows next year, celebrating their album “The Black Parade.” Bryar was not scheduled to participate in the upcoming shows.