Royal Family Fall Out Between Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth Intensified Due To This Reason: Report

The challenges Meghan Markle faced within the royal family, leading to her and Prince Harry’s eventual departure, might have stemmed in part from Harry’s expectations for how she should be treated. According to Valentine Low, author of “Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown,” a significant conflict arose around Meghan’s choice of tiara for the couple’s wedding. Prince Harry reportedly pressured the Queen’s dresser, Angela Kelly, to bend the rules for Meghan, using “fairly fruity language” and insisting that Meghan deserved great respect from the royal staff.

This incident reportedly set a negative tone early in Meghan’s integration into the royal family, as Low suggests that Harry’s attitude contributed to ongoing difficulties. Despite the initial hopes within the palace that Meghan’s background and personality would positively reflect the modern Commonwealth, her time as a royal was fraught with challenges. A palace insider noted that Queen Elizabeth II appreciated Meghan’s unique qualities and hoped she would be quickly embraced as a valuable member of the family.

Meghan, who gave up her acting career to join the royal family, struggled with her new role and the hierarchical nature of the institution. Royal correspondent Jennie Bond commented on Meghan’s difficulties with her position within the family, noting that Meghan’s aspirations might have been misaligned with the royal family’s structure and expectations.

Despite these challenges, Meghan expressed in the docuseries “Harry & Meghan” her deep commitment to her role within the royal family and her profound disappointment over how things unfolded. Reflecting on their move to Canada, she recalled a moment of vulnerability with a security guard, highlighting her efforts and emotional struggles.

Critics, however, like commentator Phil Dampier, speculate that Meghan may have never planned to fully integrate into the royal lifestyle, suggesting that her departure was part of a longer-term strategy, despite the lavish public wedding and her initial efforts to fit in.

The narrative around Meghan’s time with the royal family continues to be one of complexity and contention, with her intentions and the family’s expectations appearing deeply misaligned, leading to the couple’s controversial split from royal duties and their move to the U.S.