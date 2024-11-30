Meghan Markle ‘Royally Messes Up’ Her Brand Trademark Bid, Causing Delays

Meghan Markle’s venture into lifestyle branding with American Riviera Orchard has encountered significant trademark issues, delaying its anticipated launch. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) initially rejected the application for the brand’s name in August, citing it as “primarily geographically descriptive,” a standard that often disqualifies names from trademark protection if they merely describe a location.

Further complications arose with the brand’s logo. The USPTO pointed out that the stylized ‘O’ in “Orchard” was unclear and lacked a precise description in the application, leading to a request for a more detailed submission. This has added to the procedural delays affecting the brand’s debut.

Complicating matters further, a legal challenge was lodged in October by Harry & David, owners of the “Royal Riviera” trademark, over concerns that the similarity between “American Riviera Orchard” and “Royal Riviera” could lead to consumer confusion in overlapping markets.

In response to these hurdles, Meghan’s legal team has requested a three-month extension to address and resolve these trademark issues. This additional time is critical as failing to meet the revised deadline could necessitate starting the trademark application process anew. The team aims to revise the logo’s description, clarify the brand name’s distinctiveness, and respond to the opposition filed by Harry & David.

These ongoing trademark difficulties have not only affected the brand’s launch timeline but also underscore the challenges Meghan faces in establishing her new brand. Despite initial promotional activities, such as distributing products to influencers, a definitive release date and product details remain unannounced.

As these legal battles continue, there is speculation about potential adjustments to the brand’s strategy, including a possible name change to circumvent further legal issues. Meanwhile, Meghan is reportedly working on a Netflix cooking show set to debut next spring, which could align with and boost the launch of her lifestyle brand. This show, alongside her brand efforts, illustrates her ongoing commitment to carving out a new public and professional identity.