Jennifer Lopez Expresses Gratitude in Thanksgiving Post Amidst First Holiday Since Divorce

Jennifer Lopez marked her first Thanksgiving following her recent divorce from Ben Affleck by sharing a heartfelt message of gratitude to her fans. The 55-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram early Friday morning to post a festive photo of herself in the kitchen, smiling beside a large turkey. Dressed in a floral embroidered sweater and sporting a high ponytail, Lopez looked cheerful as she shared her Thanksgiving wishes.

“I hope everybody had a beautiful and Happy Thanksgiving. I am so incredibly grateful for all of you. 🧡,” Lopez captioned her post. This Thanksgiving is notably her first since filing for divorce from Affleck in August, after two years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck spent the holiday with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The pair were seen volunteering at The Midnight Mission’s annual Thanksgiving Street Fair in Los Angeles, where they served meals to the homeless community. The event, a staple for the non-profit, provides a holiday meal and live entertainment for thousands of individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Affleck and Garner, who divorced in 2018 but remain committed co-parents to their three children, were in good spirits during the event, donning matching aprons and posing for photos with the non-profit’s CEO, David Prentice.

In addition to his volunteer work, Affleck has taken a brief hiatus from filming his upcoming movie “RIP” with Matt Damon to focus on family time during the holidays. A source close to Affleck shared, “He’s very happy with life. He enjoys working. He’ll spend Thanksgiving with his kids.”

As for Lopez, she continues to maintain a relationship with Affleck’s children, despite the divorce. An insider noted, “Jennifer is doing well. She doesn’t dwell on the past. She’s so grateful for everything that she has. The divorce is still being worked out. Jennifer keeps in touch with the Affleck kids. Her whole family loves them. She wants them to know that they can always reach out if they need anything at all.”