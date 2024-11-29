Prince William, Kate Middleton Make Final Decision On Marriage Amid Rumours

Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken a big step amid rumours about their marriage and relationship.

The much-adored royal couple have made a plan to use the festive period to strengthen their relationship as they remained in headlines about Kate’s cancer battle and William’s affair rumours with Rose Hanbury. It was really a tough year for the couple.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have decided to spend a quiet Christmas together in a bid to “heal” their marriage, according to a new report.

“Kate and William have had what the Queen famously called an ‘annus horribilis’. She’s had her health battle and their marriage was rocked again by the ghost of rumors Wills cheated,” an insider told RadarOnline.

They added: “It’s been horrific for both of them, and thir kids – especially with King Charles battling cancer and Queen Camilla being ill, and the drama with Prince Harry.

“This Christmas is going to be a much-needed time for them to heal their marriage. They just want a quiet time together and a drama-free 2025, and they’re praying the family get healthier.”

Princess Catherine and her husband William are all set to spend their low-key Christmas at their Sandringham Estate with three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

The royal couple and their children will likely arrive at Sandringham on the day before Christmas Eve and spend the holidays there.

Tales of William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, first started spreading in 2019 – and came back with a vengeance earlier this year when Kate’s mysterious absence from the public eye led to wild speculation about their relationship.

Things quietened down after the Princess of Wales first disclosed her heartbreaking diagnosis in March.

But some are now claiming that “William has gone running back to Rose even as his wife fights for her life,” according to the outlet.

Kensington Palace has already dismissed the persistent gossip as “totally wrong and false”, with an insider adding: “It’s horrendous for Kate that these rumors don’t go away. Especially now that she’s sick.”