IHC advises authorities against Sher Afzal Marwat’s arrest in any case

Justice Arbab Tahir issues notices to responds in response to Marwat’s plea, seeking details of cases against him

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday barred the authorities from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat in any undisclosed cases and issued notices to respondents on Marwat’s plea seeking details of cases against him after protest at D-Chowk.

IHC judge Justice Arbab Tahir issued notices to the Ministry of Interior, the Inspector General of Police (IG) Islamabad, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), directing them to provide details of cases filed against Marwat in connection with the D-Chowk protest.

The court ordered that a comprehensive report be submitted by next Friday, while Marwat, accompanied by his legal team led by Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) President Riyasat Ali Azad and lawyer Osama Tariq who filed a petition seeking clarity on the cases registered against him.

The hearing has been adjourned until next Friday.

The PTI staged its “do-or-die” protest demonstration on November 24, which concluded abruptly on November 26 following a government crackdown on protesters.

Later speaking on the matter, Sher Afzal Marwat acknowledged internal disagreements over the protest’s venue, highlighting that PTI founder Imran Khan opposed a demonstration at Sangjani, preferring D-Chowk despite reservations from key party leaders.

According to Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur opposed advancing beyond Chungi Number 26 in Islamabad and expressed concerns about heading toward D-Chowk.

Gandapur reportedly voiced his objections multiple times during the protest, even visiting Bushra Bibi’s vehicle to discuss the matter.

Marwat clarified that while some accused Bushra Bibi of insisting on the march toward D-Chowk, Imran Khan had earlier made the decision to proceed.

Marwat also noted logistical mismanagement during the protest, such as a lack of coordination and technical issues, including a power outage on the leaders’ container.

These developments come despite Marwat sharing his ongoing health challenges, explaining his recent absence from protests in Islamabad.

In a candid message circulated on social media, Marwat revealed that he has experienced a significant weight loss of approximately 10 kilograms and that his liver function tests have not returned positive results.