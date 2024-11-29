PTI vehemently condemns ministers’ ‘blatant lies,’ calls for JC to probe Islamabad massacre

Spokesperson alleges govt attempting to cover-up, brutality by spreading falsehoods

Vows nation won’t forget Islamabad carnage nor will forgive murderers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for the establishment of a high-powered judicial commission to investigate the D-chowk carnage and violence during the party’s peaceful protest in order to bring those responsible for the bloodshed to justice.

PTI Spokesperson vehemently condemns the ministers’ persistent dissemination of blatant lies regarding and urged the bogus government to establish an impartial judicial commission to investigate the Islamabad massacre thoroughly.

He said that the commission tasked to uncover the truth, hold accountable those responsible for the heinous act, and provide justice to the victims and their families.

He further stated that the government and its officials were solely responsible for the violence and killings that occurred during the protest in Islamabad, adding that the courtiers were attempting to distort reality by spreading falsehoods, stating that their efforts to conceal the truth would ultimately fail.

PTI Spokesperson stated that Shehbaz Sharif and Mohsin Naqvi along Atta Tarar, Khawaja Asif and other cabinet members were the criminals of the nation and history, and asserted that the nation would hold them accountable for their actions, no matter the consequences.

He emphasized that the people were not watching speeches and statements on private TV channels and PTV, because they had witnessed firsthand the brutal, inhumane, and lawless treatment of peaceful protesters in Islamabad, who were simply exercising their fundamental rights, as guaranteed by the constitution.

PTI Spokesperson emphasized that the brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters in Islamabad, resulting in dozens of fatalities and hundreds of injuries from direct gunfire, would have a lasting impact and those responsible for this atrocity would be held accountable.

He noted that the historic protest on November 24 was a representation of the entire nation, and by firing bullets at unarmed protesters, the fascist government had effectively pierced the hearts of 240 million Pakistanis.

PTI Spokesperson alleged that the government had orchestrated a sinister plan to brutally suppress peaceful citizens using state force. However, he added that PTI successfully foiled this heinous plot, preventing Islamabad’s Jinnah Avenue from becoming a scene reminiscent of the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

PTI Spokesperson revealed a disturbing sequence of events, alleging that on the night of November 25, mere minutes after Mohsin Naqvi’s press conference, Rangers opened fire with live ammunition, effectively conducting a dress rehearsal for the massacre at Chongi No 26. The following evening, he said that the area’s electricity was shut down, and a large-scale operation was launched, with the entire area cordoned off. PTI Spokesperson emphasized that from day one, police, Rangers, and FC had been deployed, and the Pakistan Army was also called in prior to the operation.

PTI Spokesperson revealed that the government had taken drastic measures to conceal the truth, preventing national media from covering the protest from the outset and secretly directing media personnel to vacate the area before unleashing violence on the protesters.

He condemned the brutal crackdown, stating that peaceful protesters were indiscriminately fired upon from all directions, including from rooftops of tall buildings surrounding Jinnah Avenue, under the cover of darkness, adding that this senseless violence resulted in the martyrdom of over a dozen innocent civilians and left hundreds injured.

PTI Spokesperson exposed a shocking cover-up, revealing that injured protesters taken to Islamabad’s two main hospitals were secretly transferred to unknown locations, with hospital administrators gagged from disclosing any information. Furthermore, he added that several bodies had mysteriously disappeared.

PTI Spokesperson stated that doctors and paramedics, who were providing medical assistance to the injured at the protest site, were taken into custody along with their vehicles/ambulances and were beaten up.

He said that millions of PTI’s workers and the public were completely unarmed and peaceful, exercising their fundamental constitutional right to protest within the bounds of the constitution, law and morality.

PTI Spokesperson noted that hundreds of representatives of national, international media and social media reported and broadcasted every moment of the protest it around the world and nothing was hidden from the eyes of media camera since the beginning of the protest march.

He emphasized that the protesters were unarmed, citing the party’s 28-year history of peaceful and non-violent demonstrations, adding that not a single gun or firearm was seen in the hands of the protesters, and there was no possibility of such incidents occurring.

PTI Spokesperson stated that despite the hundreds of containers placed from Attock to D-Chowk to block their path, the protesters chose not to engage in destructive behaviour rather peaceful citizens and workers worked together to remove the containers, allowing them to continue their march towards their destination.

PTI spokesperson recounted that during the protests, police personnel who sprayed tear gas on demonstrators at multiple locations were apprehended by the workers. However, instead of retaliating, the workers ensured the police personnel were safely released, he added.

PTI Spokesperson stated that after enduring nearly 48 hours of state oppression, violence, and tear gas, peaceful protesters finally reached the heavily fortified container wall at D-Chowk, where they were warmly received by Pakistan Army soldiers stationed there.

He noted that there was evidence of peaceful protesters rescuing and providing medical aid to a police officer who succumbed to poisonous tear gas, despite the government’s attempts to blame the PTI for his death.

PTI Spokesperson stated that like May 9, they demanded a high-level judicial commission to investigate the Islamabad massacre and to uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable for their actions. He stressed that the people of Pakistan would not forget the Islamabad massacre and would not forgive those responsible for it.