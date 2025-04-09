Stakeholders’ ownership must for reforms to bear fruit: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi emphasized the role of Bar in the dispensation of justice, asserting that only those reforms yield results that have ownership of stakeholders.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi was speaking at a consultative session held under his chairmanship of at Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The session was part of his efforts to engage stakeholders for improved justice service delivery.

The session was attended by Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Senior Advocate Khawaja Haris Ahmad, Fazal-e-Haq Abbasi, Senator Kamran Murtaza, Senior Advocate Faisal Siddiqui, Advocate Muhammad Munir Paracha, KP Bar Council Vice Chairman Ahmad Farooq Khattak, Judicial Academy Director General Hayat Ali Shah and Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat.

The session was intended to seek participants’ views on reforms specifically and inexpensive justice, litigants’ facilitation and an integrated policy approach to re-aligning justice system of the country.

The CJP who is also the Chairman of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) stated that today’s sitting was one of the series of meetings being held with the stakeholders to get feedback on the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the NJPMC.

The participants were briefed on the proposed agenda of the NJPMC which included Institutional Response on Cases of Enforced Disappearances, Commercial Litigation Corridor (CLC), Double-Docket Court Regime, Institutionalization of Court-Annexed Mediation, Establishment of Model Criminal Trial Courts, Performance Evaluation of District Judiciary, Standardization of Recruitment Mechanism for District Judiciary, District Judiciary Policy Forum (DJPF), Parity in Terms and Conditions of Service of District Judiciary, Access to overseas Exposure Opportunities, and Professional development programs.

In-depth discussions were held and the participants shared their insights, expertise and suggestions. They expressed their gratitude to the CJP for providing them an opportunity to contribute towards improved and efficient dispensation of justice.

The Chief Justice while appreciating the input of the participants remarked that meaningful progress could only be achieved through such collaboration.