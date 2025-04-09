Imran Khan supports call to make Pakistan a ‘hard state’ for rule of law

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has expressed his support for the idea of transforming Pakistan into a “hard state” to ensure the consistent rule of law and equal justice for all citizens. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan shared these comments on Wednesday, quoting Imran Khan’s statement that Pakistan should not remain a “soft state” where the law is inconsistently upheld.

Imran, who has been incarcerated since August 2023 under various charges ranging from corruption to terrorism, reportedly backed comments made by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir. Last month, General Munir criticized the “soft state” image and stressed that it was a factor behind rising terrorism in the country. He called for better governance, stating, “We need to make Pakistan a hard state.”

The call for a “hard state” comes in the wake of rising terrorist activities, including the recent attack on the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan, which saw militants affiliated with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) target the train and take over 440 passengers hostage. The security forces managed to neutralize 33 attackers in a complex operation and rescued the hostages.

In a parallel development, PTI lawmakers staged a protest inside the Parliament House, demanding the release of Imran Khan. Led by Leader of Opposition Omar Ayub Khan, the protest saw PTI members chanting slogans in support of their leader. Ayub condemned the ongoing treatment of PTI leaders and workers, criticizing the government’s actions and the suggestion that Imran’s release could be conditioned on his seeking forgiveness.

Ayub also denounced the detention of prominent PTI figures, including Imran’s sisters, and called them “political prisoners,” stating that PTI members would remain loyal to Imran Khan regardless of the challenges they face.