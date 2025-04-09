Viral infection spreads in Lahore, doctors warn of possible COVID-19 resurgence

LAHORE: A wave of viral infections is sweeping across Lahore, with hundreds of patients reporting symptoms like high fever, persistent cough, and body aches over the past three weeks. Medical experts are concerned that this may indicate a resurgence of the coronavirus, although official testing for the virus remains limited.

Hospitals and clinics, both government and private, have seen a significant rise in patients presenting with flu-like symptoms. While some doctors suspect the ongoing illness could be linked to COVID-19, testing for the virus has sharply decreased. “Patients are coming in with symptoms, but COVID-19 tests are no longer being conducted,” said Professor Dr. Irfan Malik, Head of Pulmonology at a Lahore medical university.

Private laboratories report that few people are seeking COVID-19 tests, and routine testing by the Punjab Health Department has ceased, despite the growing number of cases. Health professionals note that multiple strains of the virus are circulating, making testing unnecessary in many cases. However, they caution that the symptoms are still in line with previous COVID-19 infections.

Health experts have advised the public to stay vigilant. Individuals showing symptoms have been urged to self-isolate, wear masks in crowded areas, and quarantine if symptoms appear. “We’re not in the clear yet,” a senior physician at a government hospital said. “Precaution is still the best protection.”