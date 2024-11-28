Sarah Michelle Gellar Teases Fans With Cryptic Instagram Post From ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot Set

Sarah Michelle Gellar is keeping fans guessing with her latest Instagram post, sparking major buzz around her involvement in two beloved franchises.

On Wednesday, November 27, the 47-year-old actress shared a photo of a director’s chair emblazoned with I Know What You Did Last Summer on the back. The intriguing post has fans speculating whether Gellar might appear in the highly anticipated reboot of the iconic 1997 slasher film.

Adding to the intrigue, Gellar tagged her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson in the caption, writing humorously, “Scooby-Doo 3 coming soon…” followed by a laughing emoji. This playful nod not only fueled reboot rumors but also left fans wondering if a new installment of the Scooby-Doo franchise could be in the works.

The same image appeared in Gellar’s Instagram Stories, where she wrote, “Visiting my man @realfreddieprinze and my girl @jennkaytin,” referring to Prinze Jr., who starred alongside her in the original I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Robinson, the reboot’s director.

Gellar famously portrayed Helen Shivers in the 1997 film, delivering a standout performance as the ill-fated beauty queen. Although her character met a grisly end, fans are still holding out hope for her return in some capacity. Director Robinson playfully added fuel to the speculation by reposting Gellar’s story, captioning it, “Before you DM me, she refuses to be not dead.”

While Gellar’s official involvement in the 2025 sequel remains unconfirmed, her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., is set to reprise his role as Ray Bronson. The reboot also boasts a new generation of stars, including Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, and Lola Tung.

In an earlier interview with PEOPLE, Gellar dismissed the idea of her character making a comeback, saying, “I am dead.” However, she hinted at an “unofficial” role in the project, given her close connections to the cast and crew. “My best friend [Jennifer Kaytin Robinson] is directing it, so we joke that I have an unofficial job as continuity,” Gellar explained. “I’m the one saying, ‘That would happen, or that wouldn’t happen with those characters.’”

Gellar and Prinze Jr., who famously starred as Daphne and Fred in the Scooby-Doo films of the early 2000s, have long been fan favorites. The duo’s on-screen and off-screen chemistry continues to captivate audiences, making the idea of their reunion in any capacity a thrilling prospect.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot is slated for a 2025 release, and fans will just have to wait and see whether Sarah Michelle Gellar makes a surprise appearance in the chilling sequel.