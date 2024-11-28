Jason and Kylie Kelce Drop Heartwarming Music Video for Christmas Song ‘Loud Little Town’

Jason and Kylie Kelce are embracing the holiday spirit with a heartfelt musical collaboration that’s sure to warm fans’ hearts.

The 37-year-old retired NFL star and his wife of six years released the music video for their festive track “Loud Little Town” on Wednesday, November 27. The single is part of Jason’s latest holiday album, A Philly Special Christmas Party, created alongside his former Eagles teammates Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson.

The touching three-minute video features a blend of real-life and animated moments, capturing the warmth of the Kelce family’s Christmas traditions. It opens in black-and-white, showing Jason, dressed in a cozy Christmas sweater and Santa hat, singing into a microphone. “Little feet on our wooden floor, as you hung the wreath on our door,” Jason croons, setting a nostalgic and joyful tone.

The video includes adorable appearances by the Kelce family’s three daughters—Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1—who are seen playing with their toys and soaking up the holiday magic. The couple recently shared that they’re expecting their fourth daughter, adding even more joy to the season.

As the video transitions into an animated sequence, the Kelce family is depicted celebrating Christmas together in a whimsical winter wonderland. Kylie, 32, takes center stage with a sweet solo before harmonizing with Jason, their smiles radiating the love and unity of the season.

This marks Jason’s third installment of his holiday album series, which features an impressive lineup of collaborators. In addition to Kylie’s touching performance, this year’s album includes contributions from Boyz II Men, Jason’s brother Travis Kelce, and the legendary Stevie Nicks.

Jason teased Nicks’ involvement back in October, sharing a photo of himself in the studio with the Fleetwood Mac icon on his and Travis’ New Heights podcast. The caption read, “The crossover we didn’t know we needed. Coming soon to a Christmas album near you 👀🎄.”

Last year’s album featured a star-studded cast, including Patti LaBelle, Jordan Davis, and Travis Kelce. Fans can look forward to this year’s release, set to drop on November 29, which promises to bring even more festive cheer.

With “Loud Little Town” and its heartwarming music video, Jason and Kylie Kelce have delivered a beautiful celebration of family, music, and holiday traditions.