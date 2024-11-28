Ben Affleck In ‘Great Mood’ Ahead of First Thanksgiving Sans Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is doing better in his personal and professional life amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

According to People, an insider from the set of his upcoming film RIP described Affleck’s mood as uplifting while working alongside his close friend Matt Damon.

[Affleck is] in a great mood and super fun to work with,” the source shared, adding, “They [Affleck and Damon] are a great team. You can tell they enjoy working together. Ben looks great, too. He seems to be in a good place.”

The Daredevil star and Damon, 54, are also producers of the crime thriller, filming in New Jersey. The movie stars Teyana Taylor and Sasha Calle, known for her role in The Flash.

Aside from maintaining a positive attitude on set, another source revealed details of 52-year-old Affleck’s first Thanksgiving plans since Lopez, 55, filed for divorce.

“He’s very happy with life. He enjoys working. He’ll spend Thanksgiving with his kids,” the insider revealed, noting that the Accountant actor took a break from filming to spend the holiday with his family.

This will be Affleck’s first Thanksgiving since the On the Floor hitmaker filed for divorce in August.

It was reported earlier that Affleck appeared gloomy and stressed the day after the court filing. He is often seen smoking cigarettes and sitting in his car alone during the divorce proceedings.