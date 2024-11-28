Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan to celebrate Thanksgiving together?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Thanksgiving plans for this year have been finally revealed.

A source spilled to DailyMail.com that the Cruel Summer crooner seemed to have invited the Kelce’s family to celebrate Thanksgiving in Nashville.

The outlet reported that Taylor’s private plan was spotted landing in Nashville and even Travis’ brother Jason Kelce was also seen in the city.

Jason revealed that they are “all going to Kansas City for Thanksgiving,” while speaking on New Heights podcast.

Travis’ mother, Donna, previously opened up that family weren’t having a big dinner, because she was planning to watch the Chiefs take on the Raiders at the Arrowhead Stadium on November 29.

Donna further said that Taylor was “busy” with her tour, and they thought she won’t be able to attend Thanksgiving celebrations.

However, the outlet noted that Taylor made some last-minute changes to the holiday plans as Travis was expected to be back in Missouri to spend the night preparing for the game.

Meanwhile, Taylor has been “super emotional” as she approached the final nights of her Eras Tour.

The source told the outlet, “This tour has been her life and the people on the tour have been her family and as it draws to a close, she has been super emotional – leaning on Travis and her family more than ever.”

“She is such a busy body. She knows she must just take some time to enjoy her successes, but she really doesn’t know what to do to fill her time aside from writing songs,” explained an insider.

The source shared, “Taylor’s friends believe that she should use this time to take things to the next level with Travis and that it is the perfect time to start a family of her own,” post Eras Tour.

“She has had everything she has ever wanted and everyone who knows her believes she would make the best mom ever,” added an insider.