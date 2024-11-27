Gandapur vows protest will continue until Imran Khan directs otherwise

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers would remain at Islamabad’s D-Chowk until directed otherwise by party chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing the protesters at D-Chowk, Gandapur criticized the government for its “fascist tactics” but reaffirmed PTI’s resolve to stage a peaceful protest. “This is our nation, and we are here to reclaim it. No external force can dictate terms to us,” he asserted, stirring the crowd with passionate slogans.

The protests at D-Chowk continue despite heavy police shelling, as security forces and the military maintain a presence in the area to control the situation. PTI convoys, particularly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have reached the capital, further heightening tensions.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi claimed that a “hidden hand” is contributing to the ongoing unrest, stating that this covert influence overrides PTI leadership’s decisions.

“The leadership may prefer negotiations and peaceful resolutions, but this unseen force has its own agenda,” Naqvi remarked during a media briefing at D-Chowk. He added that trained groups, primarily from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have joined the protest, with authorities verifying their backgrounds.

Naqvi emphasized the government’s commitment to avoiding escalation, stating, “Responding to violence with violence is easy, but we’ve instructed law enforcement to act with restraint while safeguarding public safety.”

In a related development, an FIR has been registered against PTI leadership, including Imran Khan and Ali Amin Gandapur, in connection with the death of a police constable near the Hakka Interchange. The case, lodged at the Taxila police station, accuses the leaders of inciting violence that led to an assault on law enforcement personnel.

The FIR cites violations of Section 144 and provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act. It alleges that the suspects, armed with tear gas guns, rubber bullets, and firearms, conspired to attack police officials. Evidence also suggests the use of government-supplied resources in unauthorized operations, further complicating the case.

Meanwhile, talks between PTI representatives and government officials continue. Party leaders have reportedly consulted Imran Khan, who is currently in Adiala Jail, to chart the next steps. However, no clear resolution has been reached yet, leaving the situation at an impasse.