Rangers reclaim D-Chowk from PTI protesters as intense shelling, clashes rage on

ISLAMABAD: After daylong clashes, Pakistan Rangers, flanked by police and FC personnel, Tuesday night claimed to have regained control of Islamabad’s D-Chowk after beginning arrests and pushing back PTI protesters to China Chowk and the adjacent greenbelts.

Former first lady Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur were also present there in their vehicles and some protesters also moved to the residential sectors near D-Chowk, G-6, Aabpara and G-7 parks.

Some protesters took refuge under trees on the right side of Blue Area from intense shelling and baton charge.

According to officials, Rangers troops succeeded in expelling the supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from D-Chowk on Tuesday evening.

Earlier on Tuesday, PTI protesters reached D-Chowk in the federal capital despite heavy tear-gas shelling by the police and the Rangers and barricades.

Sharing their account, some PTI workers informed Pakistan Today that PTI supporters retreated from the site in the face of heavy teargas shelling and action by the authorities.

The protesters had managed to reach the site for the party’s protest to demand PTI founder Imran Khan’s release, among other things, amid reports of intense tear gas shelling by security forces to curtail the large crowds. The PTI convoys have been plying roads countrywide since Sunday.

The workers said that there were blackouts in many areas of Islamabad, including D-Chowk, Jinnah Avenue, G6, G8 and G9.

The PTI also shared footage of alleged firing by law enforcement agencies at party protesters, claiming that intense shelling was under way.

Scores of people have also been injured, including journalists who were reportedly attacked by demonstrators, as dozens of PTI supporters allegedly beat a videographer covering the protest. He sustained head injuries and was treated in a hospital.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad administration extended the shutdown of all educational institutes for another day on Wednesday.

Protest at Sangjani, instead of D-Chowk, was a govt suggestion: KP spokesperson

Barrister Saif seeks orders on protest relocation, PTI founder instructs to stay at D-Chowk

The federal government made another attempt on Tuesday to end the ongoing PTI protest at D-Chowk in Islamabad by initiating contact with party founder Imran Khan.

Barrister Saif, the Information Advisor to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, reached out to Khan to discuss the possibility of relocating the protest, however, the PTI leader instructed his supporters to remain at D-Chowk.

Saif reportedly informed Khan that the government had initially suggested a protest at Sangjani, but Bushra Bibi had rejected the idea. Saif conveyed that the PTI leadership had instead opted to continue the protest at D-Chowk.

In response, Khan reportedly told Barrister Saif, “Since we are already at D-Chowk, let’s stay here. I will tell you later what needs to be done next.” Following the conversation with Saif, Khan issued a statement on social media platform X, urging his supporters to remain at D-Chowk.

According to sources, Barrister Saif and Khan discussed the ongoing protest and potential next steps. The advisor briefed Khan on the details of the protest, while Khan issued new instructions and strategy to continue the demonstration at D-Chowk.

Following the conversation, Barrister Saif was expected to brief key PTI leaders, including K-P Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Bushra Bibi, and other party officials, on the strategy provided by Khan. A follow-up consultation was anticipated, after which the PTI leadership would respond to the federal government’s proposal.

Sources revealed that Barrister Saif’s contact with Khan was part of a special initiative to facilitate communication between the government and the PTI leadership.

A day earlier, the federal government had offered PTI the option to hold their rally at Sangjani instead of D-Chowk. However, the PTI leadership turned down this suggestion, and the protestors continued march towards the designated location.

Rangers personnel martyred

On Tuesday, the situation escalated earlier in the morning when ‘some miscreants’ rammed a vehicle into Rangers personnel during the protest on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad, resulting in the martyrdom of four Rangers officials and two policemen, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Additionally, a group of armed individuals pelted stones and opened fire on security forces at Chungi No 26 in Rawalpindi, injuring a Ranger who was later transferred to CMH Rawalpindi in critical condition.

In response, security sources confirmed that all necessary measures are being taken to counter any terrorist activities and maintain public safety.

PTI claims 6 killed as ‘Rangers shot live ammunition’

PTI Central Information Secretary Waqas Akram alleged that six people died due to shooting by the “fascist government”.

He further claimed that 45-60 injured were reported to be admitted to the Polyclinic and Pims hospitals for treatment.

The party earlier claimed that “paramilitary Rangers shot live ammunition” at its protesters in Islamabad, resulting in the death of two and injuring another four.

“Participants claim they saw at least six people being shot, two of whom died on the spot and four were taken to hospital,” the party said on X.

In a separate post, the party claimed that the “unarmed” party workers were under intense tear gas shelling by law enforcement agencies.

The “fake” government is willing to go to any extent to maintain its illegal occupation, the party said.

It added that the government, through its use of state institutions against its own people, was “not only inciting hatred among Pakistanis but also becoming the cause of Pakistan’s disgrace in front of the world”.

PTI says prisoners’ release precursor to negotiations

Earlier, the PTI shared a video on X of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur addressing protesters while leading a convoy towards D-Chowk. The post used a hashtag of “first release, then negotiations”.

Similarly, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan told a media outlet that there was no hope of talks between the government and PTI as the government did not make any contact yet.

Meanwhile, CM Gandapur said Imran had always talked about remaining peaceful and upholding the rule of law and warned the people to beware of elements among them who might try to instigate wrong acts.

He renewed his resolve to reach the planned protest venue.

“We have to reach D-Chowk,” he told protesters near D-Chowk, who replied to his call with chants of “D-Chowk”.

“Till Imran Khan doesn’t give orders […] we have to protect him (Imran),” the PTI leader, accompanied by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan at the container, asserted.

“We are peaceful. Let us hold a sit-in in a peaceful manner,” he added.

A message posted on Imran’s X account also urged protesters to not back down till the party’s demands were met.

The post alleged that law enforcement agencies “fired and shelled our workers and martyred and injured the peaceful citizens” on the interior minister’s orders, adding that he would have to answer for it.

“The citizens were not only peaceful but also kept rescuing the police and rangers who were shelling and firing.”

Bushra Bibi pledges not to leave D-Chowk without Imran Khan

Earlier, Bushra Bibi vowed to be the last woman standing at D-Chowk and said she would not leave without Imran, while addressing a large crowd of protesters at Blue Area alongside Gandapur and Ayub.

She lamented Imran’s treatment in both Attock and Adiala Jail, questioning how an ex-premier could be treated the way he had been. “Khan is standing because of you and will continue standing for you, and you must promise that until Khan is with us, you will not leave D-Chowk.

Speaking to the crowd, Bushra Bibi assured the supporters of her unwavering support for her husband’s cause, stressing Khan’s dedication to the people. She urged supporters to remain at D-Chowk until Khan joins them in person.

“This is my promise to you,” she stated firmly. “I will be the last one to leave this place, and I will not leave without Khan. If anyone tells you that I have left D-Chowk, know that it is untrue,” she added.

Images and videos of the rally, at which Bushra Bibi delivered a passionate speech, surfaced, showing supporters from K-P and PTI leaders such as Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Gohar criticizes govt actions, hopes for founder’s early release

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan urged the government to refrain from filing cases against innocent individuals, urging the PTI workers and supporters to remain peaceful during their struggle.

Barrister Gohar took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his concerns amid ongoing PTI protest and escalating tensions between the government and PTI.

In his post, Barrister Gohar appealed to the government to avoid targeting PTI workers with false cases. He also urged PTI workers and supporters to remain peaceful during their struggle. Additionally, he expressed hope for the early release of PTI founder Imran Khan, who remains incarcerated.

This development came after, the federal government decided to arrest PTI protesters moving towards D-Chowk.

No negotiations with demonstrators: Naqvi

On the other hand, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, alluding to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s wife Bushra Bibi, said that she was orchestrating all the chaos that led to loss of life and property in Islamabad, without naming her.

Addressing a press conference along with federal Minister for Information in the capital, the Interior Minister stated that the authorities had successfully cleared the protesters from D-Chowk, pushing them back to several roundabouts, declaring there would no talks with the demonstrators.

Further, without naming Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, Naqvi blamed her for orchestrating fatalities and property losses.

Naqvi also accused the PTI protesters of attempting to provoke violence, alleging their goal was to create martyrs by causing casualties, a scenario the government worked hard to avoid.

He explained that the government had successfully cleared the D-Chowk area without any loss of life, despite the violent tactics used by the PTI protesters.

Speaking on the occasion, Information Minister Atta Tarar, who joined Naqvi at the press conference, echoed his remarks, condemning PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi for using children as human shields and attempting to escalate violence.

He also displayed marbles and shells used by the protesters to attack law enforcement, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Tarar further accused PTI of organising the protest with foreign assistance, specifically naming Afghan nationals, including a 16-year-old boy and a daily wageworker from Swat, as examples of foreign involvement.

He stated that Bushra Bibi is pressuring Ali Amin Gandapur to lead the protest. Tarar directly challenged both Bushra Bibi and PTI to bring forward her family members, including her sons, for further confrontation. He questioned whether they were seeking an NRO or a deal, emphasizing that all cases are in the courts and should be addressed there.

Tarar described Bushra Bibi as a woman seeking bloodshed, which is why she encourages Ali Amin Gandapur to take the lead in the protests.

He warned that the government had repelled PTI’s assault and would not entertain any further negotiations, citing ongoing court cases and questioning what could be discussed with protesters under such circumstances.

‘Hidden hand’ blocking PTI’s dialogue efforts

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi claimed that the root cause of unrest lies in a “hidden hand.”

Addressing a presser at D-Chowk, he explained that while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership does not seek bloodshed and prefers dialogue, ‘this hidden force’ holds significant sway’.

“I don’t know when this hidden hand will take over the party; its intentions are different, and PTI is unaware that it is being deceived,” he said

Mohsin Naqvi remarked, “I said before, responding to bullets with bullets is easy, but I have directed the police to handle the situation however they see fit. We will support our personnel. There are three or four convoys coming towards Islamabad, mostly from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, comprising around 2,000 trained individuals whose backgrounds we are verifying.”

The minister elaborated that while PTI engages in talks and makes decisions, a hidden leadership ultimately controls everything, reducing the rest of the party leadership to mere figureheads.

Army deployed amid escalating violence

In related development, the federal government deployed army in the capital amid escalating violence during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest.

The Interior Ministry issued a notification invoking Article 245, allowing the military to assist in maintaining order and deal with the miscreants with an iron hand. The notification also grants the army authority to impose curfew wherever necessary to curb lawlessness.

According to sources, security forces have also been authorised to ‘shoot miscreants and troublemakers’ on sight.

They said that all necessary measures are being taken to counter violent activities under the guise of protest or sit-in.

The decision follows a tragic incident on Srinagar Highway, where PTI miscreants reportedly drove a vehicle into Rangers personnel, resulting in the martyrdom of four Rangers and injuries to five others, along with two police officers.

According to security officials, the attacks on law enforcement have so far claimed the lives of four Rangers and two police officers.

Over 100 police personnel have sustained injuries, many of whom are in critical condition, underscoring the gravity of the ongoing violence, the officials claimed.

The PTI supporters have entered the federal capital on the call of their jailed party founder to gather at D-Chowk in the capital and stay there until their demands are met. The release of jailed ex-premier among other issues is what the party seeks.

PTI protestors reach Islamabad’s D-Chowk after clashes with security forces

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) convoy, led by Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, reached Islamabad’s Zero Point, which was given under the control of Pakistan Army soldiers.

The Ministry of Interior earlier during the day had announced the deployment of the Pakistan Army under Article 245 of the Constitution in response to escalating security concerns in Islamabad.

Clashes between the police and PTI workers continue in Islamabad, with protesters reaching Zero Point.

Rangers have been deployed at key government buildings, and military troops are stationed at D-Chowk.

The effects of tear gas shelling have reached Aabpara Chowk, prompting businesses in Aabpara Market to shut down. In light of the escalating situation, additional police personnel have been called in from Rawalpindi, with an initial deployment of 1,000 officers to Islamabad.

Authorities have issued stringent directives to security personnel, authorising them to take decisive action against agitators and miscreants, including the use of extreme measures such as shooting rioters on sight, according to the Radio Pakistan website.

The interior ministry’s notification also grants the Pakistan Army the authority to impose curfews in any locality deemed necessary to maintain law and order.

Internet services suspension

The interior ministry had already announced a day ago that WiFi and mobile internet services would be suspended in areas with “security concerns” but it would remain operational in the rest of the country. Nevertheless, internet tracking monitor Netblocks said WhatsApp backends were restricted in Pakistan.

The decision was part of the government’s strategy to block communication ahead of the planned protests. Amid this, both sides remained steadfast, refusing to back down until achieving their objectives.

Before the march began, the federal and Punjab governments imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) a legal measure enabling district administrations to ban public gatherings temporarily and denied PTI permission to hold the protest.