No ‘retreat or return’ without Imran Khan’s orders: CM Gandapur

KP CM regrets govt has adopted a ‘fascist’ approach, but they plan to hold a peaceful protest

ISLAMABAD: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who led the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf convoy to D-Chowk, reiterated the resolve that they not leave until receive orders from Imran Khan.

Addressing the workers after reaching D-Chowk, the KP CM claimed that the government had initiated a ‘fascist approach,’ but the PTI intend to hold a peaceful protest.

He added, “This is our country, and we are here to free it. No one can impose their decisions on us.”

During his speech, the CM chanted slogans and stirred the passion of the workers, Express News reported.

The PTI’s convoy has meanwhile reached D-Chowk in Islamabad, while the military has taken control of the area. The police have also been intermittently shelling the protesters.

Meanwhile, talks between the government and PTI are ongoing, with PTI representatives meeting Imran Khan in Adiala Jail on multiple occasions regarding the situation.

In related development, the Taxila Police booked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Salar Khan Kakar, Shahid Khatak and others in the murder case of a police constable near the Hakka Interchange.

The FIR includes sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (Section 14) as well as provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act, naming top leaders, including its incarcerated founder Imran Khan, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, Salar Khan Kakar, Shahid Khattak and others.

‘Hidden hand’ blocking PTI’s dialogue efforts: Naqvi

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that the root cause of unrest lies in a “hidden hand.”

Addressing a presser at D-Chowk, he explained that while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership does not seek bloodshed and prefers dialogue, this covert force holds significant sway.

“I don’t know when this hidden hand will take over the party; its intentions are different, and PTI is unaware that it is being deceived,” he said

Mohsin Naqvi remarked, “I said before, responding to bullets with bullets is easy, but I have directed the police to handle the situation however they see fit. We will support our personnel. There are three or four convoys coming towards Islamabad, mostly from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, comprising around 2,000 trained individuals whose backgrounds we are verifying.”

The minister elaborated that while PTI engages in talks and makes decisions, a hidden leadership ultimately controls everything, reducing the rest of the party leadership to mere figureheads.