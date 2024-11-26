PM, COAS attend funeral for Rangers personnel martyred during PTI protest

Acts of violence under the garb of protest are unacceptable and highly condemnable: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir attended the funeral for three Rangers officials who embraced martyrdom allegedly during the ongoing PTI protest.

The funeral prayer was offered at Chaklala Garrison and was attended by key political and military figures, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

The Prime Minister, speaking at the funeral, condemned the violence during the protests, stating, “Pakistan cannot afford any chaos and bloodshed for achieving vested political purposes. These acts of violence are unacceptable and highly condemnable, pushing the limits of restraint by law enforcement agencies. The entire nation pays homage to the martyred Rangers soldiers, police officers, and those injured during these riots.”

The martyred officers were identified as Naik Muhammad Ramzan Shaheed (47 years old, from Karak), Sepoy Gulfam Khan Shaheed (29 years old, from Rawalpindi), and Sepoy Shah Nawaz Shaheed (33 years old, from Sibi).

The bodies of the fallen soldiers were later transported to the native towns, where they will be laid to rest with full military honours.

Earlier, the PTI protestor clashed with the personnel of the law enforcement agencies to reach the D-Chowk where the party has announced a sit-in to press their demands, including the release of its founder Imran Khan from Adiaya Jail.

According to reports, authorities were ready to take strict action against those attempting to reach D-Chowk, with all markets in the surrounding sectors being shut down.

The officials informed that markets in Melody, Blue Area, Aabpara, F6, and F7 have been closed to launch a major operation against the PTI protesters, with orders issued to clear key entry and exit routes, including IJP Road.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner has confirmed that all educational institutions in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will remain closed tomorrow, 27th November, due to the ongoing PTI protest.