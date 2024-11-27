Angelina Jolie Embarks on High-Fashion Drama ‘Stitches,’ Set in the World of Paris Couture

Angelina Jolie is set to star in Stitches, a drama immersing viewers in the cutthroat world of haute couture. Following her portrayal of opera legend Maria Callas, Jolie returns to Paris for this new project, blending her passion for fashion—highlighted by her own Atelier Jolie brand—with her acting craft.

Directed by Alice Winocour (Proxima), Stitches will be a bilingual film shot in French and English, capturing the drama and chaos of Paris Fashion Week. The storyline, according to Variety, revolves around “three women whose lives collide during Fashion Week,” promising an intense exploration of ambition, rivalry, and personal conflict in the fashion industry.

While details about the cast remain scarce, Jolie, 49, is confirmed to play one of the lead roles. Fans speculate she might take on a powerful industry figure, such as a Miranda Priestly-esque editor, given her commanding screen presence and ties to the fashion world.

Though no release date has been announced, production began in November 2024, suggesting a potential 2025 debut. With Jolie’s star power and Winocour’s reputation for crafting compelling female-driven narratives, Stitches is poised to become a must-watch for fans of fashion and drama alike.