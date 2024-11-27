Scarlett Johansson Shares Heartwarming Bond with Twin Brother Hunter and Reveals Surprising Detail

Scarlett Johansson offered fans a rare glimpse into her family life during her appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday. The Black Widow actress, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday, opened up about her twin brother, Hunter Johansson, and their special connection — along with a surprising update about his relationship status.

As hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos asked about the dynamic between the twin siblings, Scarlett shared touching anecdotes about Hunter, highlighting their deep bond. While Scarlett has made a name for herself in Hollywood and is married to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, Hunter has pursued meaningful work as the founder of Solar Responders, a nonprofit organization aiding first responders after natural disasters. “He’s truly altruistic,” Scarlett said, adding, “He reminds me to be a better person all the time. I’m incredibly proud of him.”

The conversation took a playful turn when Kelly joked about twin telepathy. Scarlett laughed, dispelling the notion with humor: “He’s my brother, so he’s also just, like, a stinky dude. We don’t have that twin mind-body thing!”

The lively chat reached a high point when Scarlett revealed that Hunter is “also single,” sparking excitement from the hosts. Kelly and Mark joked about potential matches, with Scarlett playfully addressing the mystery person through the camera: “See you next Thanksgiving!”

Despite their different paths, Scarlett and Hunter’s sibling bond remains a cornerstone of her life. Their heartfelt connection and lighthearted banter served as a refreshing reminder of the actress’s grounded, family-oriented side amidst her celebrated career.