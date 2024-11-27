Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Reunite for Sweet Celebration

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox delighted fans by reuniting for Aniston’s annual Friendsgiving celebration, sharing the sweet tradition with loved ones. The Friends stars, who played iconic BFFs Rachel and Monica, were joined by fellow A-listers Sandra Bullock and Sean Hayes, as seen in a collection of polaroids Jennifer posted to her Instagram story captioned, “A few scenes from Friendsgiving.”

Friendsgiving has become a cherished tradition for Aniston, 55, who previously hosted Courteney, Sandra, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and even her ex-husband Justin Theroux at her 2019 gathering. Theroux, who remains close to Jennifer despite their 2018 split, humorously called it “#fakesgiving” in a past Instagram post.

Aniston and Cox’s decades-long friendship has remained solid since Friends first aired 30 years ago. Earlier this year, Jennifer paid a heartfelt tribute to Courteney on her 60th birthday, celebrating her friend’s loyalty, humor, and talent. “I can’t imagine a world without her,” Jennifer wrote, calling Courteney “one of my best friends for life.” Courteney responded emotionally, thanking her friend for the touching message.

Their bond was also evident when Courteney received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, where Jennifer and Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow stood by her side. In a moving speech, Jennifer said, “To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that warmth and love.”

The Friendsgiving event also highlighted another enduring friendship—Jennifer and Sandra Bullock’s. The duo first met in the ’90s through their mutual ex, Tate Donovan, and have been close ever since. Sandra is a regular at Aniston’s holiday celebrations, cementing her place in Jennifer’s circle of close friends.

Aniston’s gatherings continue to showcase her warmth and commitment to friendships, creating moments that honor the bonds formed both on and off the screen.