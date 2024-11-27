Prince Harry Issued Stern Warning From UK Court Ahead of Legal Battle

Prince Harry, who is set to return to the UK in January, has been issued a serious warning as his legal battle against the British tabloids take a big turn.

The Duke of Sussex, along with six other claimants, have accused Mail’s publishers for gathering information on big names through illicit means.

As the trial date for the case has been pencilled in for January 14, 2026, Prince Harry’s legal team has urged to be prudent with their “serious allegations” as they could prove to be “career-ending and give rise to potential criminal proceedings”, via DailyMail.

British High Court judge, Justice Nicklin, told the claimants’ barrister, David Sherborne, to ensure whatever evidence is provided should be “admissible” in the court and should “properly and fairly reflect the underlying material”.

“You understand that the rules relating to allegations like that, which are serious allegations, must be pleaded clearly and the claimants must have admissible evidence for that allegation, or reasonable grounds to suppose that evidence will be available at trial,” he continued.

“If no evidence is available at trial, it has to be withdrawn.”

Meanwhile, the publisher has strenuously denied any wrongdoing and has vowed to “vigorously defend” the allegations made against them.