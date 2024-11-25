Meghan Markle Reflects On Thanksgiving Memories, Reveals Iconic Guest, And Shares Holiday Plans

Meghan Markle is giving fans a rare glimpse into her family’s holiday traditions, including the time a notable feminist icon joined their Thanksgiving dinner.

In an interview with *Marie Claire*, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, shared that Thanksgiving at her and Prince Harry’s Montecito home is typically a “low-key” affair focused on family, friends, and creating magical memories for their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

“We love having the chance to be close to my mom [Doria Ragland],” Markle said, noting that Ragland often stays in the couple’s two-bedroom guesthouse on their $14 million California estate. “Like any family, it’s about good food, fun activities, and just being together. Every holiday feels like a new adventure.”

Markle also revealed a cherished Thanksgiving moment when women’s rights advocate Gloria Steinem joined their celebration. “We always ensure there’s room at the table for friends who don’t have family nearby,” she explained.

As the holidays approach, the Sussexes are preparing for another festive season in Montecito. Markle spoke of her commitment to creating traditions for her children, mentioning “great recipes” and whimsical details like leaving “carrots for reindeers” during Christmas.

Despite their stateside plans, the couple reportedly received an invitation from Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, to spend Christmas at Althorp in England. However, their strained relationship with the British royal family persists, and they have not been invited to the annual Sandringham holiday gathering.

Markle and Harry’s decision to remain in the U.S. highlights their focus on creating a joyful and private holiday season with their children, while continuing to embrace new adventures and cherished memories.