Wedding photoshoot turns Islamabad protests into unique backdrop

ISLAMABAD: In an unusual turn of events, a wedding photoshoot featuring shipping containers in Islamabad has gone viral on social media.

Amid the ongoing disruptions caused by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests, Khola and Qasim decided to make their wedding day memorable by incorporating the city’s unique backdrop into their photoshoot.

The Talent Studios, the couple’s photographer, shared the striking images on Instagram. The pictures feature Khola dressed in a stunning silver-gray gown and Qasim wearing a matching silver suit, set against the backdrop of shipping containers placed due to the protests.

The photos have sparked a variety of reactions online. Many people praised the couple for their creativity, calling the shoot a memorable way to capture their special day. One user remarked, “No matter what happens, work should never stop,” while others joked about the unusual setting, including the possible presence of tear gas in the background.

The ongoing PTI protests have resulted in road closures across Islamabad, causing major disruptions to daily life in the capital.

Despite these challenges, Khola and Qasim’s wedding photoshoot has captured attention on social media for its unique concept, turning an otherwise chaotic situation into a memorable celebration.