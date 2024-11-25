Kate Middleton Makes Sweet Gesture Following Tragedy With These Invites To Her Carol Service

The Princess of Wales has invited survivors and families impacted by the July knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport to her annual Together at Christmas carol service. The event will take place at Westminster Abbey on Friday, Dec. 6, and will honor their resilience and community spirit.

Three children were killed, and 10 others, including eight children, were injured in the mass stabbing. In October, Kate and Prince William visited Southport, meeting families of the victims, survivors, and emergency responders who attended the tragic scene. The Princess’s invitation reflects her commitment to supporting those affected by the tragedy as part of her gradual return to royal duties following her cancer treatment.

This year’s carol service will focus on love, empathy, and community support. Kensington Palace shared, “Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate individuals who have inspired, counseled, and shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive.” Around 1,600 guests from across the U.K. will attend, including individuals recognized for their contributions to their communities.

The service will feature Kate, William, and their children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6—along with other royal family members. It will be filmed and broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.

Following the Southport tragedy, the Prince and Princess issued a heartfelt statement in July, saying, “As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends, and loved ones of those killed and injured are going through. We send our love, thoughts, and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack.”

The event serves as a moment of reflection, uniting those who have experienced hardship and celebrating the power of love and empathy during the holiday season.