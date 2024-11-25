Thousands of migratory birds flock to wetlands of Pampore

SRINAGAR: Thousands of migratory birds have recently arrived at the wetlands of Pampore in Pulwama district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, transforming the landscape into a vibrant sanctuary.

According to Kashmir Media Service, this remarkable phenomenon has caught the attention of wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists alike, as efforts are underway to develop Chatlam into a premier eco-tourism hotspot.

During inspection of the ongoing development works at the Pampore wetlands, the Regional Wildlife Warden of Kashmir Tawheed Ahmad Deva emphasized the significance of this initiative.

“The arrival of these migratory birds is a testament to the ecological richness of our wetlands,” he stated. “By developing Chatlam as an eco-tourism destination, we aim to promote conservation while providing visitors with an opportunity to witness this natural spectacle firsthand,” he added.

“The development of eco-tourism in this area will not only protect our wildlife but also support the local economy,” the Regional Wildlife Warden said.

The wetlands of Pampore serve as a crucial habitat for a diverse array of bird species, attracting ornithologists and nature lovers from near and far.

As preparations continue, stakeholders are optimistic about the positive impact this initiative will have on both the environment and the community.

Visitors can expect a range of activities, including bird watching, guided tours, and workshops aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of the region’s ecological importance.

With the wetlands of Pampore flourishing and the promise of Chatlam as an eco-tourism hotspot on the horizon, the area is set to become a beacon of conservation and an immersive experience for all who cherish the wonders of nature.