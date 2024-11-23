Prince Harry’s Christmas Plans For The UK Revealed

Prince Harry is set to bring holiday joy to bereaved military children by participating in a virtual Christmas party with Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a UK charity close to his heart. The Duke of Sussex, who resides in Montecito, California, will connect online with families supported by the charity in the upcoming weeks. HELLO! magazine reports that this engagement underscores his ongoing commitment to the organization, for which he became a global ambassador last year.

Founded in 2010 by Nikki Scott, following the death of her husband in Afghanistan, Scotty’s Little Soldiers is dedicated to supporting children who have lost a parent serving in the British Armed Forces. Harry has been actively involved with the charity since 2017 and has made a notable impact, including a surprise visit this year to one of their events during his trip to the UK for the Invictus Games’ tenth anniversary.

Last Christmas, Harry delighted the young members of Scotty’s Little Soldiers by dressing up as Spider-Man in a special video message, demonstrating his creative approach to engaging with the charity’s initiatives. This year, his participation in the Christmas party will be from his home in the United States, continuing his tradition of supporting the charity from abroad.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers was also one of the seven organizations chosen by Harry and his wife, Meghan, to benefit from donations in lieu of wedding gifts when the couple married in 2018. Since moving to the U.S. in 2020 and stepping back from senior royal duties, the Sussexes have embraced a quieter life, focusing on their family and charitable work. Meghan recently shared in an interview with Marie Claire how the family enjoys the holiday season, from Thanksgiving traditions to Christmas, emphasizing the importance of creating memorable experiences for their children, Archie and Lilibet.