Nicole Kidman Shares Insight on Keith Urban’s ‘Babygirl’ Tattoo and Its Connection to Her New Film

Nicole Kidman recently disclosed an interesting link between her husband Keith Urban’s tattoo and her latest film role. In an interview with W Magazine, Kidman revealed that Urban has the word “Babygirl” tattooed on the back of his neck, a nickname reserved exclusively for her, which predates her involvement in the erotic thriller, Babygirl.

Kidman humorously noted that the film’s title has brought new significance to Urban’s tattoo. “Keith’s not allowed to call anyone else Babygirl,” she shared. The coincidence of the tattoo and her film role adds a personal twist to the movie’s release, blurring the lines between their personal and professional lives.

In Babygirl, Kidman portrays Romy, a CEO who enters a risky relationship with a younger intern. The role, which Kidman describes as captivating and exposing, pushes her into new territory, reminiscent of her performance in Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut. Despite the challenges, Kidman embraced the opportunity to bring director Halina Reijn’s vision to life, reflecting on the importance of supporting the broader narrative over individual discomfort.

Beyond her on-screen work, Kidman is committed to leveraging her influence to support emerging talent in the industry. She spoke about her busy year, having starred in six projects, as a chance to uplift others and create opportunities within the filmmaking community. Her dedication extends beyond her professional life, prioritizing time with family over the allure of the celebrity social scene.

As Babygirl prepares for its release, Kidman’s revelation about Urban’s tattoo adds a layer of personal investment to her portrayal of Romy, highlighting her dee