Angelina Jolie Reveals None of Her Kids Enjoy the Spotlight, Especially This One | Watch Interview Here

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Angelina Jolie, 49, delved into her life as a mother, a role she cherishes above all else, including her acclaimed acting career. Jolie, mother to six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne—with ex-husband Brad Pitt, spoke passionately about the unparalleled joy motherhood brings her, stating, “It’s my happiness. You can take everything else away from me. Nothing else matters.” The actress highlighted her children’s preference for staying out of the limelight, a choice shaped by their early exposure to the public eye through their parents’ high-profile relationship. Jolie expressed a particular concern for her children’s privacy, especially noting her daughter Shiloh’s desire to remain “extremely private.”

Despite their general retreat from public visibility, Jolie’s children have found ways to connect with the entertainment industry behind the scenes. Her two eldest sons, Maddox and Pax, assisted on her recent film project Maria, where Jolie portrays the legendary opera singer Maria Callas. She described working with her sons as “amazing,” offering them an opportunity to be involved in the creative process without the pressures of public scrutiny.

Additionally, Jolie collaborated with her youngest daughter, Vivienne, in a more subdued role in the Broadway show The Outsiders, allowing her to explore her interests in a protective environment. This careful balance of exposure and privacy was evident when Knox, Jolie’s youngest son, made a rare public appearance at the 2024 Governors Awards. Accompanied by his mother, Knox walked the red carpet, demonstrating a comfortable, albeit controlled, engagement with public events.

Jolie’s interview sheds light on her efforts to ensure her children can choose their path—whether in or out of the public eye—while emphasizing the profound fulfillment she finds in motherhood.