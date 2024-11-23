Paris Hilton Claims She’s Never Had Any Plastic Surgery: ‘I’m All Natural’

Paris Hilton, the 43-year-old entrepreneur and media personality, recently expressed pride in maintaining her youthful appearance through entirely natural means. During an interview on the Zach Sang Show on November 22, Hilton shared her secret to “Benjamin Button-ing” her skin without relying on cosmetic procedures such as Botox, injectables, or surgery.

Hilton attributed her flawless skin to lessons from her mother, Kathy Hilton, who advised her to avoid the sun starting at a young age. “My mom told me when I was 8 years old, ‘Paris, stay out of the sun.’ Then she taught me this amazing 10-step skincare routine. So I’ve literally been doing that since [I was] 8,” she told Sang and co-host Dan Zolo.

To further her commitment to natural skincare, Hilton has equipped her home with a personal spa, aptly named the Sliving Spa. This in-house retreat features high-end spa technologies, including LED lights, hydrafacial machines, a hyperbaric chamber, and cryotherapy equipment, providing Hilton and her family with professional-level care at their convenience.

Hilton’s husband, Carter Reum, supports her dedication to longevity, humorously noting that “forever is not long enough,” which underscores the importance of their home spa. In addition to her skincare regimen, Hilton continues to enjoy a bronzed look through spray tanning, a practice she has adhered to since her teenage years, allowing her to avoid harmful UV exposure while maintaining her signature glow.

This approach to beauty and wellness highlights Hilton’s proactive stance on aging and wellness, advocating for a balanced and health-conscious lifestyle that resonates with her audience. Her commitment to natural beauty methods and her investment in home spa facilities reflect her belief in sustainable, long-term self-care.