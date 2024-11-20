Why Pakistan should allow in Chinese security forces 

HISTORICAL PRECEDENTS: US PRESENCE ON PAKISTANI SOIL: During the War on Terror, Pakistan provided unprecedented access to its territory for U.S. military operations. American forces operated from several Pakistani airbases, including Jacobabad, Shamsi, and Dalbandin, while CIA drones targeted militants from Pakistani soil. Special forces personnel were stationed at Tarbela, and the USA maintained a significant footprint within its Islamabad embassy.

Despite public outcry, these arrangements highlighted Pakistan’s willingness to collaborate with international partners to address shared security threats. However, siding with the USA. brought mixed outcomes. While the partnership temporarily suppressed terrorist networks, it also exacerbated anti-US sentiment, fuelled extremism, and led to devastating terrorist attacks across Pakistan.

In contrast, China’s relationship with Pakistan is fundamentally different. While the USA has historically been seen as an external power with self-serving interests, China is widely regarded in Pakistan as a trustworthy and strategic partner. Public perception matters, and this is where China holds a unique advantage.

SHARED THREAT PERCEPTIONS AND INTERESTS: China and Pakistan face common adversaries in the form of extremist groups and hostile intelligence agencies. Militant organizations like the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) target Chinese interests, particularly in the Xinjiang region, while anti-China sentiment among Baloch separatist groups has led to attacks on projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Similarly, Pakistan has suffered immense losses due to terrorist groups that operate with the backing of external actors, including India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

By allowing Chinese forces to collaborate on Pakistani soil, both countries can address these overlapping threats more effectively. Joint operations would enhance intelligence sharing, streamline counterterrorism efforts, and provide a formidable response to groups targeting CPEC or destabilizing Pakistan. This partnership would reinforce the perception that any attack on one country’s interests is an attack on both, creating significant deterrence.

ENHANCING BILATERAL TRUST AND STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP: Despite Pakistan’s efforts to secure Chinese investments and personnel, Beijing has often expressed dissatisfaction with Islamabad’s inability to prevent attacks on CPEC infrastructure and Chinese nationals. While Pakistan has made commendable sacrifices, allowing Chinese forces to operate on its soil would send a clear message of Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding this critical partnership.

Such an arrangement would symbolize unprecedented trust between the two nations. It would showcase Pakistan’s willingness to go beyond traditional security protocols to ensure the success of the CPEC, a project central to Pakistan’s economic revival. A fortified Pakistan-China partnership, grounded in mutual trust and shared security arrangements, would set a new benchmark for regional alliances.

A STRONG MESSAGE TO REGIONAL ADVERSARIES: The presence of Chinese security forces in Pakistan would send a powerful signal to adversaries, particularly India. Over the years, India has actively sought to undermine Pakistan-China cooperation, perceiving CPEC as a strategic challenge to its regional aspirations. From sponsoring insurgencies in Balochistan to targeting Chinese workers, India has left no stone unturned to disrupt this partnership.

The stationing of Chinese forces in Pakistan would convey that attacks on CPEC or Chinese nationals are not just Pakistan’s problem but also Beijing’s. This shift in narrative would force India to reassess its subversive strategies, as targeting CPEC would risk direct confrontation with China, a global power. Such a move could significantly alter the regional security calculus in Pakistan’s favour.

LEARNING FROM PAST EXPERIENCES: Critics argue that allowing foreign troops on Pakistani soil compromises national sovereignty. However, sovereignty is not an absolute concept in international relations. It must be balanced against practical considerations of security and survival. When Pakistan allowed US forces to operate from its territory, it was a calculated move to secure vital military and financial assistance. The same rationale applies to Chinese forces, with the added benefit of public support and aligned strategic goals.

Unlike the USA, whose presence in Pakistan was met with widespread resentment, China enjoys unparalleled goodwill among Pakistanis. The Chinese are perceived as genuine partners who have invested in Pakistan’s development and infrastructure without dictating terms or undermining its sovereignty. This positive perception provides a solid foundation for deeper military collaboration.

ADDRESSING SCEPTICISM AND ENSURING OVERSIGHT: Understandably, some concerns about foreign troop presence stem from fears of misuse or loss of control. These fears can be mitigated through well-defined agreements and oversight mechanisms. Joint operational frameworks should clearly delineate the roles and responsibilities of Chinese and Pakistani forces, ensuring that Pakistan retains ultimate control over its territory. Transparency in the decision-making process and engagement with key stakeholders, including political and military leadership, can further alleviate concerns.

Additionally, joint training programs and interoperability exercises between Chinese and Pakistani forces could strengthen coordination while maintaining Pakistan’s strategic autonomy.

STRENGTHENING REGIONAL STABILITY: South Asia remains one of the most volatile regions globally, with a complex web of interrelated conflicts. The Pakistan-China partnership, bolstered by joint security operations, could act as a stabilizing force. By addressing terrorism and insurgencies that threaten regional peace, this collaboration could pave the way for broader multilateral cooperation involving other stakeholders like Afghanistan, Central Asian states, and even Iran.

Furthermore, China’s involvement in Pakistan’s security landscape would align with Beijing’s broader vision of regional connectivity and stability under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). A secure Pakistan is not just a bilateral goal but a cornerstone of China’s regional aspirations.

ECONOMIC AND DEVELOPMENTAL BENEFITS: Terrorism has long stifled Pakistan’s economic growth, deterring foreign investment and disrupting infrastructure projects. By partnering with China to neutralize these threats, Pakistan can create a more secure environment conducive to economic development. The enhanced security would attract additional investments under CPEC and beyond, transforming Pakistan into a regional trade hub.

Moreover, joint security operations would allow Pakistan to focus its resources on long-term developmental goals rather than constantly battling insurgencies. The economic dividends of a stable, secure Pakistan would far outweigh any short-term controversies surrounding foreign troop presence.

A PRAGMATIC STEP FORWARD: Pakistan’s reluctance to allow Chinese troops on its soil lacks substantive justification, particularly in light of historical precedents and the pressing need for effective counterterrorism strategies. The benefits of such an arrangement— enhanced security, strengthened trust with China, deterrence against adversaries, and economic growth— far outweigh the perceived risks.

This partnership would not only address China’s grievances about insufficient security for its investments but also signal Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the success of CPEC. Most importantly, it would reaffirm the ironclad bond between Pakistan and China, setting a precedent for mutual cooperation in addressing shared challenges.

In an era where traditional notions of sovereignty are increasingly challenged by global and regional interdependencies, Pakistan must prioritise pragmatism over outdated apprehensions. The world is watching, and the time to act is now. By embracing joint operations with Chinese forces, Pakistan can solidify its position as a pivotal player in the emerging global order, safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and prosperity in the process.