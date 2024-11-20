HEADLINES

Those who obstruct Pakistan’s security to face consequences: COAS

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday declared that all those who obstructed Pakistan’s security or tried to stop them from performing their duty would face the consequences.

COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir was speaking at the meeting of the Federal Apex Committee of the National Action Plan held with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair here on Tuesday.

According to the press release, COAS Munir reiterated the Pakistan Army’s unwavering resolve to eliminate all threats to national security and provide robust support to the government’s initiatives aimed at ensuring peace and stability.

The apex committee approved military operation against the following proscribed outfits: BLA, Majeed Brigade, Balochistan Liberation Front and Balochistan Raaji Ajoi-R-Sangar.

Gen Munir reiterated the resolve that all those who obstructed Pakistan’s security or tried to stop them from performing their duty would face the consequences.

“Every Pakistani soldier is a soldier in the war on terror, some in uniform and some without,” the COAS emphasized, adding that all and sundry have to fight terrorism together.

“The Constitution of the country is supreme for all of us. The Constitution holds us responsible for ensuring the internal and external security of Pakistan,” the army chief said.

He added that the personnel of armed forces and other law enforcement agencies were compensating for shortcomings in governance on a daily basis through the sacrifices of their martyrs.

