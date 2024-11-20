Imran greenlights PTI leaders for talks with ‘powerful quarters’

Gohar, Gandapur ‘permitted’ for talks with ‘powerful quarters only’ and on PTI demands: Lawyer

Aleema says Khan allowed holding talks for release of jailed workers and leaders and restoration of democracy

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Tuesday agreed to hold talks but only with the “powerful quarters”, his lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry revealed ahead the party’s “do-or-die protest” in Islamabad on November 24.

“The PTI founder agreed to hold talks in a nearly two-hour meeting with party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur at Adiala Jail,” the counsel said while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, Chaudhry said that Gandapur and Barrister Gohar visited Adiala Jail to seek permission for the talks “if contact is made”.

“Imran gave the go-ahead to hold talks with powerful quarters only and on the PTI demands,” he added.

In response to a question, the lawyer said the November 24 protest would end only when “demands will be met”. Meanwhile, he said, CM Gandapur apprised the former premier of preparations related to the upcoming demonstration.

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan — Imran’s sister — has confirmed the development, saying that the incarcerated party founder gave the go-ahead only to seek the return of the “stolen mandate”.

“He [Imran] allowed to hold talks for release of jailed workers and leaders and restoration of democracy in the country,” she said, adding that the former premier has set a deadline till Thursday for the party leaders to hold talks with the “powerful quarters”.

“The November 24 would turn into a celebration, had the stolen mandate returned,” she added.

Responding to a question, Aleema said Imran has asked for holding talks with the establishment as the incumbent rulers themselves claimed that they did not have real power.

In response to a question about whether a political party should negotiate with political parties or the establishment, she said that when parties have “given themselves up” then the negotiations will be held with those who “wield real power”.

No talks before Nov 24 rally: PTI info secretary

Earlier, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram categorically denied any contact between the party and the federal government.

In a statement, Sheikh Waqas Akram dismissed rumors of dialogue, stating, “Our party has no contact with the government, nor will there be any. The news about such communication is baseless, and we strongly condemn it.”

He further asserted that such reports aim to undermine PTI’s preparations for its November 24 protest. “Let it be clear: no one can stop our protest now,” he added.

PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail, has called for a decisive protest November 24. He has urged the nation and party workers to take to the streets on that day.

In a related development, an audio clip of Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, addressing PTI workers at the KP Chief Minister’s residence has surfaced. In the audio, she advised workers to strategize to avoid arrests, urging the need for alternative plans in the event of crackdowns.

Bushra Bibi also indicated that only those with evidence, such as videos of their protests, would be considered for party tickets in the upcoming elections.

Separately, Bushra Bibi held separate meetings with some party officials. She also met with Gul Zafar, a leader from the Bajaur agency, and praised his contributions to the party on behalf of the PTI founder.

Meanwhile, the federal government has imposed Section 144 in Islamabad to prevent the PTI protest. The law bans all political and religious gatherings, rallies, and processions in the capital.

‘Senior’ govt member contacts PTI to call off Nov 24 protest

On other hand, high-level contacts have taken place between a senior government official and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in an attempt to avert a planned protest on November 24.

It reported in media that the identity of the government official involved is being withheld to protect the ongoing negotiations. Disclosure of names at this stage could jeopardize the delicate efforts at reconciliation between the establishment and the PTI.

The PTI may receive certain assurances. However, any formal negotiations would occur directly between the government and the PTI. Government negotiators would require the establishment’s approval before agreeing to any deal.

Sources suggest that if negotiations progress positively, the PTI might withdraw its call for the November 24 protest march in exchange for assurances regarding its demands.