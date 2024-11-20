Entertainment

Nicole Kidman Dazzles in Red Balenciaga Gown at British GQ Men of the Year Awards

By Web Desk

Nicole Kidman lit up the red carpet at the British GQ Men of the Year Awards 2024, held at Kensington Roof Gardens in London. Fresh from her revealing interview with British GQ, the 57-year-old actress turned heads in a stunning fiery red Balenciaga gown, which she wore last night. The turtleneck design featured an eye-catching lace-up back, a nod to her character in the upcoming movie, “Babygirl.”

Kidman, known for her roles in films like “The Perfect Couple,” chose to let her dress speak for itself, accessorizing minimally with just her engagement ring and another sparkling ring, while red pointy pumps completed her look. Her wavy blond hair and bronzy makeup enhanced her radiant appearance as she confidently posed for photos, ensuring the gown’s intricate ribbon detail was visible.

In her recent interview, Kidman addressed the famous meme depicting her celebrating after her divorce from Tom Cruise, clarifying that it was actually a scene from a film, not a real-life moment. She is currently promoting her new film, “Babygirl,” set for a Christmas Day release.

The steamy thriller features Kidman as a powerful CEO who risks everything in a daring affair with a younger intern, challenging traditional narratives and embracing bold storylines on screen.

Previous article
Cambridge launches free online climate education program in Pakistan
Next article
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet Reunite At ‘Lee’ Screening 27 Years After Release of ‘Titanic’
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bail not a ticket to freedom for Imran Khan, Tarar says

ISLAMABAD: In a decisive statement on Wednesday, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar announced that despite securing bail in the new Toshakhana case, former Prime Minister...

LHC rejects Imran’s plea seeking interim bail in all cases

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet Reunite At ‘Lee’ Screening 27 Years After Release of ‘Titanic’

Cambridge launches free online climate education program in Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.