Nicole Kidman Dazzles in Red Balenciaga Gown at British GQ Men of the Year Awards

Nicole Kidman lit up the red carpet at the British GQ Men of the Year Awards 2024, held at Kensington Roof Gardens in London. Fresh from her revealing interview with British GQ, the 57-year-old actress turned heads in a stunning fiery red Balenciaga gown, which she wore last night. The turtleneck design featured an eye-catching lace-up back, a nod to her character in the upcoming movie, “Babygirl.”

Kidman, known for her roles in films like “The Perfect Couple,” chose to let her dress speak for itself, accessorizing minimally with just her engagement ring and another sparkling ring, while red pointy pumps completed her look. Her wavy blond hair and bronzy makeup enhanced her radiant appearance as she confidently posed for photos, ensuring the gown’s intricate ribbon detail was visible.

In her recent interview, Kidman addressed the famous meme depicting her celebrating after her divorce from Tom Cruise, clarifying that it was actually a scene from a film, not a real-life moment. She is currently promoting her new film, “Babygirl,” set for a Christmas Day release.

The steamy thriller features Kidman as a powerful CEO who risks everything in a daring affair with a younger intern, challenging traditional narratives and embracing bold storylines on screen.