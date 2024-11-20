Cambridge launches free online climate education program in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The International Education group of Cambridge University Press & Assessment on Wednesday announced the launch of a new climate change education program, Cambridge Climate Quest, in Pakistan.

This initiative aims to boost climate literacy among students by focusing on local and global environmental challenges and solutions.

Cambridge Climate Quest is a free online course open to all students registered with educational boards across Pakistan. It covers a range of topics, including significant local climate events like the 2010 floods, the 2017 heatwave, and the ongoing air pollution issues in Lahore. The program also explores national climate strategies and policies, such as flood protection plans.

Uzma Yousuf, Country Director for Pakistan at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, serves as the Climate Quest Ambassador. “Climate change education is crucial now more than ever, given the severe challenges faced by Pakistan and the world,” said Uzma. She emphasized the program’s role in helping students understand climate change from both local and global perspectives and developing practical solutions for a sustainable future.

Rod Smith, Group Managing Director of International Education at Cambridge, highlighted the importance of education in combating climate change. “Education is a vital tool for addressing climate change, and by tailoring this program specifically for Pakistan, we aim to prepare students for a climate-affected world,” he stated.

The curriculum of Cambridge Climate Quest incorporates climate education across various subjects, not just in geography or science, to foster a comprehensive understanding of climate change. This multidisciplinary approach is designed to equip learners with the knowledge, values, and skills necessary to tackle climate-related issues effectively.

Cambridge is also fostering a community of school leaders focused on climate change education to enhance the delivery of these topics in classrooms and to strengthen the representation of Pakistani school leaders within this community.

For registration and more information, visit: www.cambridgeinternational.org/climate-change-community