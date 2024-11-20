Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet Reunite At ‘Lee’ Screening 27 Years After Release of ‘Titanic’

By Web Desk

Nearly three decades after their iconic roles in “Titanic,” Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet shared a heartfelt reunion on Tuesday at the Harmony Gold screening of Winslet’s latest film, “Lee.” DiCaprio, who introduced Winslet before a panel discussion, praised her transformative work in the film, highlighting her strength, integrity, and passion.

During the introduction, DiCaprio referred to Winslet as “one of the great talents of my generation,” before the Oscar-winning actress greeted him with a kiss on the lips and a warm embrace. The reunion was captured in a photo where Winslet rested her head on DiCaprio’s shoulder, both smiling beside a poster of “Lee.” The film tells the story of Elizabeth “Lee” Miller, a fashion model turned war correspondent.

The pair first captivated audiences as star-crossed lovers in James Cameron’s “Titanic,” and later reunited onscreen in “Revolutionary Road” as a troubled married couple. Their enduring friendship has been a testament to their initial connection on the set of “Titanic,” which Winslet described in an interview last year with “Entertainment Tonight.” She reminisced about DiCaprio’s “effervescent energy” and their immediate rapport.

DiCaprio, now 50, continues to captivate Hollywood with his diverse roles, while Winslet, 49, explores complex characters like Lee Miller. Despite their evolving careers and personal lives—Winslet now married to Edward Abel Smith and DiCaprio recently linked with model Vittoria Ceretti—their friendship remains a beloved story of lasting bonds formed in the glare of global fame.

Web Desk

