LHC rejects Imran’s plea seeking interim bail in all cases

Single-judge bench announces verdict after reviewing reports submitted the Punjab Home Department and federal govt

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday turned down PRI Founder Imran Khan’s plea for interim bail in the cases registered against him.

LHC’s Justice Farooq Haider presided over the hearing of a petition filed by Imran Khan’s sister, Noreen Niazi, requesting the court to grant interim bail in all the cases against him.

Justice Haider announced the verdict after reviewing reports presented by the Punjab Home Department and the federal government.

The court rejected the plea for interim bail, emphasizing the accused must appear before the court in person for pre-arrest bail.

He added that if any cases were being withheld or concealed, action would be taken against the concerned District Police Officer (DPO) for contempt of court.

Following the hearing, the court dismissed the petition based on the information provided in the reports.

During the hearing, the Punjab Home Department informed the court that no cases had been registered against Imran Khan in the province.

However, the federal government’s lawyer reported that the Islamabad Police had registered a total of 62 cases against the PTI leader.

The legal development coincides with the incarcerated PTI founder’s bail in Toshkhana 2.0 case granted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A couple days ago, an Islamabad court acquitted the former PM and other party leaders, including Faisal Vawda and Sheikh Rashid, in a case filed under the amplifier act and section 144 violations at the Aabpara police station.

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mahmood Chaudhry issued the detailed judgement, highlighting inconsistencies in the prosecution’s narrative.

The court observed that the prosecution alleged a crowd of 1,000 to 1,200 individuals attacked police officers, yet no injuries to police personnel were reported.

The case, registered in August 2022, accused the PTI leadership of violating section 144 during a political gathering. The court also instructed the return of surety bonds submitted by the accused.