Bail not a ticket to freedom for Imran Khan, Tarar says

ISLAMABAD: In a decisive statement on Wednesday, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar announced that despite securing bail in the new Toshakhana case, former Prime Minister Imran Khan is unlikely to be released from custody due to multiple pending cases against him.

Speaking to Geo News, Tarar emphasized, “There is no chance of the PTI founder’s release,” underscoring the gravity of the allegations and the ongoing legal proceedings.

Tarar highlighted that although the Islamabad High Court granted Khan bail earlier in the day, the trial concerning the sale of state gifts continues in the trial court with “sufficient evidence” presented against him. “The trial is yet to be concluded,” he added, pointing out that bail could be revoked if Khan fails to cooperate, similar to past behaviors noted in his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The minister also touched on the broader legal challenges Khan faces, including his lack of bail in eight FIRs connected to incidents on May 9, where his party allegedly targeted defense structures and monuments. “Release for him is not possible; there are many other cases he needs to secure bail in,” Tarar remarked, casting doubt on the possibility of Khan’s freedom in the near future.

This development comes ahead of a major protest planned by Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), slated for November 24. The party has been vocal about their leader’s legal battles, which they claim are politically motivated.

During the court session that granted him bail, the Islamabad High Court’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb stressed that Khan must not “misuse the concession of bail” and should appear before the trial court consistently, hinting at potential consequences of non-compliance.

Further complicating matters, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor during the hearing expressed concerns about media narratives prematurely suggesting the approval of bail, which the court dismissed, advising focus solely on the legal facts presented.

In defense, Barrister Salman Safdar, representing Khan, argued that the case against his client was based on shaky grounds, including testimonies from a witness who had been pardoned and declared an approver. The defense also pointed out discrepancies in the valuation of a controversial jewellery set, which was allegedly undervalued, benefiting Khan indirectly through his wife.

The bail decision was met with mixed reactions. PTI representatives expressed optimism about Khan’s eventual release in all pending cases, portraying the charges as attempts by the current government to weaken their party and its leader.

Conversely, members of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have dismissed these claims, labeling Khan a favored figure of the previous administration who is now facing accountability.

The Toshakhana case, involving allegations that Khan sold state gifts, is only one of many legal hurdles for the former prime minister.

Although he secured bail against two surety bonds of Rs1 million each, his legal troubles are far from over. “The trial is yet to be concluded,” Tarar remarked, pointing out that the bail could be canceled if Khan does not cooperate with the court proceedings.

The case is further complicated by the fact that Khan has not received bail for eight other FIRs related to the May 9 disturbances, when his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and its members allegedly targeted defense structures and monuments dedicated to martyrs. Tarar underscored that Khan’s release from custody remains implausible as he must secure bail in multiple other cases to gain his freedom.