Lila Moss and Iris Law Enjoy Stylish NYC Day Out With Shopping and Dining

Model nepo babies Lila Moss and Iris Law turned heads in New York City on Monday during a stylish shopping spree and brunch outing. The daughters of Kate Moss and Jude Law enjoyed quality time together, dressed in trendy ensembles that highlighted their impeccable fashion sense.

Lila, 22, donned a brown jacket, baggy jeans, and black shoes, accessorized with a black belt, leather purse, and a brown hair clip. Meanwhile, Iris, 24, rocked a bold yellow trapper hat, gray wool coat, and black baggy jeans, completing her look with gray-and-white sneakers, sunglasses, and silver rings.

The pair stayed close as they exited a store, with Iris carrying a bag from the Alo clothing brand. Later, they documented their meal at Golden Diner on Instagram, where Iris shared snapshots of pancakes, a breakfast burrito, and other menu items, captioning one post, “golden diner has my <3.”

Lila, the daughter of Kate Moss and Jefferson Hack, and Iris, Jude Law’s daughter with Sadie Frost, have made names for themselves in the fashion world.

Their outing in New York showcased not just their friendship but also their shared penchant for high style and trendy city vibes.