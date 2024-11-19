Ben Affleck Says AI Lacks ‘Taste’ And Won’t Replace Human Filmmakers

Ben Affleck has weighed in on the role of AI in filmmaking, claiming it cannot replicate the artistic judgment and creativity of human filmmakers. Speaking at the 2024 CNBC Delivering Alpha conference, the actor-director argued that AI is limited to imitation and lacks the ability to make nuanced artistic decisions, such as knowing when to stop.

“AI might churn out uncanny TikToks or imitative Shakespearean verse, but it doesn’t create anything truly new,” Affleck said, emphasizing that filmmaking requires “taste” and the ability to discern and construct—skills he believes are beyond AI’s grasp. While AI can assist with repetitive tasks, he cautioned against its misuse, stating, “Art is knowing when to stop, and that’s something AI cannot learn.”

Addressing concerns about AI’s impact, Affleck dismissed fears that it will replace filmmakers, saying movies will be “one of the last things” AI could fully take over. However, he acknowledged that AI could reduce costs and simplify some aspects of filmmaking, potentially lowering the barrier to entry for aspiring creators.

Despite this optimism, Affleck highlighted potential challenges, particularly in industries like visual effects, which are already feeling AI’s impact. He predicted that AI’s cost-cutting capabilities could disrupt jobs in visual effects while also creating opportunities for faster production schedules and personalized content.

As Hollywood grapples with the growing influence of AI, Affleck stressed the importance of negotiated rights and guardrails to protect the industry’s creative workforce. While AI may enhance efficiency, he argued, the true essence of storytelling lies in human ingenuity—a quality that technology cannot replicate.