Diddy’s legal team hits back at prosecutors’ accusations

Sean Diddy Combs, who is currently held at Metropolitan Detention Centre, New York, alleged that his rights are being violated in prison.

The 55-year-old rapper’s legal team filed a complaint that a recent search of the rapper’s jail cell violated his right to attorney-client privilege.

In a letter submitted on Monday, November 18th, Diddy’s lead attorney Marc Agnifilo, argued, “Defence counsel has recently learned that the prosecutors are in possession of attorney client privileged material, including the defendant’s own written notes. This search and seizure are in violation of Mr. Combs’ Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights.”

Agnifilo demanded an “immediate evidentiary hearing” regarding the search, which he claimed was a violation of rights.

As per the legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Agnfilo further claimed that the disgraced music mogul’s legal team was ignorant of the fact that his written notes were being shared with the prosecutors until the recent accusations made by the prosecutors cited Diddy’s recorded calls.

The legal filing by prosecutors on Friday, November 15th, claimed that the rapper made “hundreds” of calls and texts from telephone accounts belonging to other inmates.

The Last Night rapper was accused of manipulating the jury’s views through social media campaign, as per the filing.

The prosecutors claimed, “the defendant has, among other things, orchestrated social media campaigns that are, in his own words, aimed at tainting the jury pool; made efforts to publicly leak materials he views as helpful to his case; and contacted witnesses through third parties.”

The Bad Boy Records founder has been denied three bail attempts and is said to remain behind the bars while he awaits his trial scheduled for next spring.