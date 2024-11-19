Prince William gives Kate Middleton special task amid royal crisis

Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly earned the favour of former friends of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Previously, the Duke of Sussex shared a close bond with former footballer David Beckham but the two had a falling out after Meghan Markle seemingly accused Victoria Beckham of leaking stories about them to the press, per royal biographer Tom Bower.

Following the fallout, the Beckhams are now nurturing their close bond with the royals to send a pointed message about where their loyalties lie, a source revealed.

“David has been spending more and more time with William recently as they work together,” the insider told Heat Magazine. “While they were friendly before, they’ve actually become proper friends in recent months.”

The source described the friendship to turning deeper as the two have spoken about “getting together with Kate and Victoria when things calm down for them all”.

Meanwhile, Victoria is “obviously thrilled about this as she hasn’t spent much time with Kate and wants to get to know her better” especially after the Meghan debacle.

David recently became the ambassador of the King’s Foundation and has also been a part of William’s Earthshot Prize Award previously. Moreover, the former sportsman has been a royal supporter all his life and was also invited to the royal weddings of William and Prince Harry.

Given the track record of the Beckhams, the source revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales “know they can count on their support.”

The reports comes after Prince William came under fire after he and his father King Charles were accused to ripping off public sector entities, like NHS hospitals, and charities for their pockets.

Moreover, the investigation in the documentary The King, the Prince & Their Secret Millions, also accused William’s private estate, Duchy of Cornwall, for using abysmal energy resources despite being eco-conscious advocates.

Palace officials have not made a statement on the matter but Duchy of Cornwall previously told The Post that “Prince William became Duke of Cornwall in September 2022 and since then has committed to an expansive transformation of the Duchy.”