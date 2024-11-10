Number of journalists killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 188: report

GAZA/CAIRO: The number of journalists killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 has soared to 188, the media office in the blockaded enclave has said.

According to an Anadolu report, Israeli forces killed two journalists in Gaza City, another two targeted earlier were identified by the authorities, the media office said in a statement.

Al-Zahraa Abu Sukheil and Ahmed Abu Sukheil, who worked for the News Media Network, were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a school sheltering the displaced in Gaza City.

The other two were identified as Mustafa Bahar and Abdulrahman Bahar, who worked for local news agency Ajel Palestine. Mustafa, a reporter was killed on March 31 near the Kuwait Roundabout south of Gaza City, while Abdulrahman, a photographer, was killed on October 6 in the Al-Karama neighbourhood, northwest of Gaza City.

Death toll in Israeli strike on Lebanon’s Almat rises to 23

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health has said the Israeli raid on Almat in Lebanon’s Mount Lebanon province has killed 23 people, including seven children. The ministry added that the death toll is likely to climb, Al Jazeera reports.

Another six people have been wounded in the attack.

Three people were also killed and two others wounded in an Israeli strike on Mashghara in the western part of Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley late on Saturday, while one person was killed and four others injured in a strike on Sahmar, also in western Bekaa, that occurred the same night, the health ministry added.

3 paramedics killed in Lebanon’s Sidon district: health ministry

An Israeli air raid on a centre affiliated with the Islamic Health Authority’s civil defence team in Adloun, in Lebanon’s Sidon district, killed three paramedics, the country’s health ministry has said, Al Jazeera reports.

It condemned the attack, calling the targeting of paramedics an “Israeli war crime”, which adds to the “violence and inhumanity” of the ongoing onslaught.

North Gaza doctor sounds alarm over cases of malnutrition

Dr Hussam Abu Safia, the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, has issued a new statement calling for an end to Israel’s monthlong siege on northern Gaza and accusing it of waging a “war of extermination” in the area, Al Jazeera reports.

“We are witnessing alarming cases of malnutrition among children and adults, and we are struggling to provide even one meal a day for hospital workers, amidst a severe shortage of food and medical supplies,” he said in a statement.

“We urgently call for the provision of essential supplies and ambulance services, in addition to lifting the siege on northern Gaza,” he said.

The paediatrician described “unbearable” conditions in the north, saying Israel’s systematic attack on the health system means “lives are being lost every day due to lack of specialized care and resources”.

US ‘freezes’ bulldozer delivery to Israel: report

Furthermore, the US has frozen the delivery of 130 bulldozers to Israel amid home demolitions in the Gaza Strip, according to a report by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Al Jazeera reports.

The Israeli Defence Ministry had signed a contract to buy D9 bulldozers, a type of heavy-duty construction equipment produced by Caterpillar, the daily reported.

According to the paper, the bulldozers were primarily intended for flattening structures in the Gaza Strip, which had led to significant internal criticism in the US, leading to intense pressure on President Joe Biden’s administration, resulting in a freeze on the deliveries.

Several existing D9 bulldozers currently employed by the Israeli army in Gaza need maintenance, the report said.