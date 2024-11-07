Liam Payne’s Body Returns to UK Amidst Drug Investigation Following Tragic Balcony Fall in Argentina

Liam Payne’s body is being returned to the UK for burial following his tragic death in Argentina, sources confirmed to Page Six on Wednesday. The former One Direction star, who fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16, had been held in the country as officials completed toxicology tests.

His father, Geoff Payne, has remained in Buenos Aires alongside Payne’s longtime bodyguard, overseeing the process and preparing to bring his son home for a private service. The release of Payne’s body took longer than anticipated due to the complex nature of the toxicology results. Sources shared with Page Six that unknown substances in his system, believed to be mixed with other drugs, required additional testing time.

According to a security source, Payne’s body has now been cleared for release from the judicial morgue, although a representative for the late singer was unavailable to confirm further details. A local journalist reported Payne’s coffin was already en route to the UK, but this has yet to be verified.

Close friends and former bandmates, including Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik, are expected to attend his funeral.

Meanwhile, Argentine authorities are deepening their investigation into Payne’s tragic last days. Police recently raided the homes of two employees at the CasaSur hotel where he stayed, alongside another “friend” reportedly linked to drug procurement. TMZ reports that law enforcement officials reviewed security footage and searched the hotel employees’ lockers after receiving tips from Payne’s close friend, Roger Nores, who alerted the hotel’s management over concerns of Payne’s alleged drug use.

Investigators are focusing on Payne’s connection to one hotel worker suspected of procuring drugs for him. Initial autopsy findings showed Payne had “pink cocaine” in his system—a hazardous mix of meth, ecstasy, ketamine, and other substances. The person identified as Payne’s drug contact was not present during the raid, and the investigation remains ongoing.