Australia’s FM raises concerns with India over alleged targeting of Sikhs in Canada

PERTH: Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong has expressed concerns to Indian officials over accusations that India was involved in targeting Sikh activists in Canada.

During a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar in Canberra, Wong addressed the allegations and reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to respecting the sovereignty and judicial processes of both Canada and India.

The controversy stems from reports by Canadian authorities that Indian diplomats were allegedly involved in a campaign targeting Sikh separatists living in Canada. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has claimed that Indian diplomats provided information on Sikh activists to Indian organized crime groups, which resulted in threats, extortion, and violent attacks, including drive-by shootings.

This alleged pattern of intimidation against Sikh activists is thought to have been authorized by high-ranking Indian officials, including Home Minister Amit Shah. Canada has also accused Shah of being involved in orchestrating the 2023 killing of prominent Khalistan campaigner Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In response, India has denied the accusations, calling them “absurd” and “baseless.” Indian officials have criticized Canada’s handling of the matter, accusing Ottawa of leaking unverified information to tarnish India’s reputation. India also expressed concern over the surveillance of its diplomats in Canada, calling it “unacceptable.”

Wong assured that Australia is committed to ensuring the safety of the Sikh community and reiterated that everyone, regardless of their background, has the right to feel secure in Australia. She also emphasized Australia’s respect for the rule of law and the independence of judicial systems worldwide.

Jaishankar, in turn, rejected the allegations from Canada, accusing it of providing a platform to extremist voices and misusing the principle of free speech.

The ministers also discussed other diplomatic issues, including a violent incident at a Hindu temple in Canada involving Sikh separatists. Relations between Canada and India have been strained since 2023, when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of being involved in Nijjar’s murder.

The diplomatic fallout led to the expulsion of top diplomats from both countries in September 2024. The conflict highlights the broader geopolitical issues surrounding Sikh separatism and India’s efforts to suppress the Khalistan movement both domestically and abroad.

Canada is home to one of the largest Sikh diasporas, while India remains resolute in its opposition to the Khalistan movement. As a member of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, Australia plays a significant role in these ongoing discussions.